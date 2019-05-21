Renee Zellweger is letting another actor recite one of her most iconic movie lines.

On Monday's Late Late Show With James Corden, the 50-year-old actress agreed to act out one of the most beloved scenes from the 1996 movie Jerry Maguire alongside Sir Ben Kingsley. Only this time, Zellweger portrayed Tom Cruise's character in the movie, Jerry Maguire, while Kingsley took on the role of Dorothy Boyd, Jerry's love interest that Zellweger portrayed in the film.

The two then playfully, somewhat deadpan, began to read the scene when Jerry comes back to profess his love for Dorothy, to which she proclaims in front of a room full of divorcees, "You had me at hello."

It's been nearly 23 years since Jerry Maguire hit theaters, but Zellweger's still got it!

While on The Late Late Show, the Oscar winner also recalled one her first movie roles, a super small part in the 1994 coming-of-age film Reality Bites. Zellweger played a girl who has a one-night stand with Troy Dyer, played by Ethan Hawke.

Years later, she came to find out that the crew had a special name for her character. "I was Tami Bimbo," Zellweger exclaimed. "I didn't know I was Tami Bimbo. Nobody sent me on an audition to play Tami Bimbo!"

She quipped, "I was Tami Bimbo. It was an inside joke with a crew of 200 people."

While Zellweger probably won't be revisiting that role, she did tell ET back in 2016 that she's down for a Jerry Maguire reunion.

Check out our exclusive interview with the What/If actress:

