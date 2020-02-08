2020 Independent Spirit Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards are here!

Hosted by Aubrey Plaza, the stars gathered at Santa Monica beach in California, to celebrate the best in indie film on Saturday. Held the day before the Oscars, the 35th annual Spirit Awards was a star-studded affair with Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson up for awards, as well as their respective films, Hustlers and Marriage Story. The Lighthouse. The Lighthouse and Uncut Gems lead the nominations, with five apiece.

Rachel Brosnahan, Jim Gaffigan, Mindy Kaling, Joey King, Nick Kroll, Natasha Lyonne, Elisabeth Moss, Octavia Spencer and Alfre Woodard are among the presenters.

BEST FEATURE

A Hidden Life

Clemency

The Farewell

Marriage Story

Uncut Gems



BEST FIRST FEATURE

Booksmart -- WINNER

The Climb

Diane

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Mustang

See You Yesterday



BEST FEMALE LEAD

Karen Allen, Colewell

Hong Chau, Driveways

Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell

Mary Kay Place, Diane

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Renée Zellweger, Judy



BEST MALE LEAD

Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce

Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse

Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems



BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Taylor Russell, Waves

Lauren "LoLo" Spencer, Give Me Liberty

Octavia Spencer, Luce

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell



BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse -- WINNER

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy

Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy

Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane



ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast.

Marriage Story

Director: Noah Baumbach

Casting Directors: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Ensemble Cast: Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever

BEST DIRECTOR

Alma Har'el, Honey Boy

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

Julius Onah, Luce

Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse

Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems



BEST SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Jason Begue & Shawn Snyder, To Dust

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency

Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Fredrica Bailey & Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday -- WINNER

Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen, Driveways

Bridget Savage Cole & Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down

Jocelyn DeBoer & Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass

James Montague & Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Todd Banhazl, Hustlers

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse -- WINNER

Natasha Braier, Honey Boy

Chananun Chotrungroj, The Third Wife

Pawel Pogorzelski, Midsommar



BEST EDITING

Julie Béziau, The Third Wife

Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems -- WINNER

Tyler L. Cook, Sword of Trust

Louise Ford, The Lighthouse

Kirill Mikhanovsky, Give Me Liberty

BEST DOCUMENTARY

American Factory -- WINNER

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the Hungry Ghosts



BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Invisible Life (Brazil)

Les Misérables (France)

Parasite (South Korea) -- WINNER

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France)

Retablo (Peru)

The Souvenir (United Kingdom)

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Given to the best feature made for under $500,000

Burning Cane

Colewell

Give Me Liberty -- WINNER

Premature

Wild Nights With Emily



BONNIE AWARD

Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the third Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.



Marielle Heller

Kelly Reichardt

Lulu Wang



PRODUCERS AWARD

The 23rd annual Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.



Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias



SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

The 26th annual Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.



Rashaad Ernesto Green, Premature

Ash Mayfair, The Third Wife

Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco



TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

The 25th annual Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant.



Khalik Allah, Black Mother

Davy Rothbart, 17 Blocks

Nadia Shihab, Jaddoland -- WINNER

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside, América

