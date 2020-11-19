2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards: The Complete Winners List

And the Latin GRAMMY goes to...

Co-hosted by Oscar-nominated actress Yalitza Aparicio, singer Carlos Rivera and TV host Ana Brenda, Latin music's biggest night is airing live from Miami and with a stellar lineup that includes performances by Bad Bunny, Karol G, Pedro Capo and Marc Anthony.

Heading into the night, reggaeton artists like J Balvin (nomination leader with 13) and Bad Bunny (not far behind with 9) are sure to dominate the proceedings. On Thursday, the Guinness World Records awarded J Balvin a title for having the most Latin GRAMMY nominations in a year. The Colombian singer earned his first Guinness World Records title in March 2016 when he broke the record for the longest stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart by a single artist (22 weeks) with his hit “Ginza."

With a mostly virtual performance lineup, the reimagined telecast, with the theme "Music Makes Us Human," hopes to celebrate with a historic production fit for what’s already been a historic year.

Follow along throughout the night with ET's complete list of winners below.

Record Of The Year

"China" — Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna & J Balvin

"Cuando Estés Aquí" — Pablo Alborán

"Vete" — Bad Bunny

"Solari Yacumenza" — Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080

"Rojo" — J Balvin

"Tutu" — Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó

"Lo Que En Ti Veo" — Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi

"Tusa" — Karol G & Nicki Minaj

"René" — Residente

"Contigo" — Alejandro Sanz

Album Of The Year

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Colores — J Balvin

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa para Dos — Kany García

Aire (Versión Día) — Jesse & Joy

Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade

Pausa — Ricky Martin

La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Páez

Cumbiana — Carlos Vives

Song Of The Year

"ADMV" — Vicente Barco, Edgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)

"Bonita" — Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes & Sebastián Yatra)

"Codo Con Codo" — Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

"El Mismo Aire" — Edgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)

"For Sale" — Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)

"#ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)" — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

"Lo Que En Ti Veo" — Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi)

"René" — Residente, songwriter (Residente)

"Tiburones" — Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)

"Tusa" — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G & Nicki Minaj)

"Tutu" — Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)

Best New Artist

Anuel AA

Rauw Alejandro

Mike Bahía

Cazzu

Conociendo Rusia

Soy Emilia

Kurt

Nicki Nicole

Nathy Peluso

Pitizion

Wos

Best Pop Song

"Amor en Cuarentena" — Raquel Sofía

"Bonita" — Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes y Sebastian Yatra)

"Cuando Estes Aqui" — Pablo Alborán

"Tutu" — Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)

"Una Vez Mas" — Elsa Carvajal, Grettel Garibaldi, Susana Isaza & Ximena Sariñana, songwriters (Ximena Sariñana)

Best Pop Vocal Album

Spoiler — Aitana

Prisma — Beret

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Más Futuro Que Pasado — Juanes

Pausa — Ricky Martin

Best Reggaeton Performance

"Yo Perreo Sola" — Bad Bunny

"Morado"— J Balvin

"Loco Contigo" — Dj Snake & J Balvin Featuring Tyga

"Porfa" — Feid & Justin Quiles

"Chicharrón" — Guaynaa Featuring Cauty

"Te Soñé de Nuevo" — Ozuna

"Si Te Vas" — Sech & Ozuna

Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album

Energía Para Regalar — El Caribefunk

Mi Derriengue — Riccie Oriach

Mariposas — Omara Portuondo

Alter Ego — Prince Royce

Cumbiana — Carlos Vives

Best Urban Album

Emmanuel — Anuel AA

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

Oasis — J Balvin and Bad Bunny

Colores — J Balvin FERXXO (VOL 1: M.O.R.)- Feid

Nibiru -— Ozuna

1 of 1 — Sech

Easy Money Baby — Myke Towers

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

Antología de la Música Ranchera — Aida Cuevas

Hecho en México — Alejandro Fernández

A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 1 "Ranchero" — Eugenia León

Bailando Sones y Huapangos con El Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández — Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

AYAYAY! — Christian Nodal

