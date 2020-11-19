2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards: The Complete Winners List
And the Latin GRAMMY goes to...
Co-hosted by Oscar-nominated actress Yalitza Aparicio, singer Carlos Rivera and TV host Ana Brenda, Latin music's biggest night is airing live from Miami and with a stellar lineup that includes performances by Bad Bunny, Karol G, Pedro Capo and Marc Anthony.
Heading into the night, reggaeton artists like J Balvin (nomination leader with 13) and Bad Bunny (not far behind with 9) are sure to dominate the proceedings. On Thursday, the Guinness World Records awarded J Balvin a title for having the most Latin GRAMMY nominations in a year. The Colombian singer earned his first Guinness World Records title in March 2016 when he broke the record for the longest stay at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart by a single artist (22 weeks) with his hit “Ginza."
With a mostly virtual performance lineup, the reimagined telecast, with the theme "Music Makes Us Human," hopes to celebrate with a historic production fit for what’s already been a historic year.
Follow along throughout the night with ET's complete list of winners below.
Record Of The Year
"China" — Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna & J Balvin
"Cuando Estés Aquí" — Pablo Alborán
"Vete" — Bad Bunny
"Solari Yacumenza" — Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080
"Rojo" — J Balvin
"Tutu" — Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó
"Lo Que En Ti Veo" — Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi
"Tusa" — Karol G & Nicki Minaj
"René" — Residente
"Contigo" — Alejandro Sanz
Album Of The Year
YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny
Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Colores — J Balvin
Por Primera Vez — Camilo
Mesa para Dos — Kany García
Aire (Versión Día) — Jesse & Joy
Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade
Pausa — Ricky Martin
La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Páez
Cumbiana — Carlos Vives
Song Of The Year
"ADMV" — Vicente Barco, Edgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)
"Bonita" — Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes & Sebastián Yatra)
"Codo Con Codo" — Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
"El Mismo Aire" — Edgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)
"For Sale" — Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)
"#ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)" — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)
"Lo Que En Ti Veo" — Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi)
"René" — Residente, songwriter (Residente)
"Tiburones" — Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)
"Tusa" — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G & Nicki Minaj)
"Tutu" — Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)
Best New Artist
Anuel AA
Rauw Alejandro
Mike Bahía
Cazzu
Conociendo Rusia
Soy Emilia
Kurt
Nicki Nicole
Nathy Peluso
Pitizion
Wos
Best Pop Song
"Amor en Cuarentena" — Raquel Sofía
"Bonita" — Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes y Sebastian Yatra)
"Cuando Estes Aqui" — Pablo Alborán
"Tutu" — Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)
"Una Vez Mas" — Elsa Carvajal, Grettel Garibaldi, Susana Isaza & Ximena Sariñana, songwriters (Ximena Sariñana)
Best Pop Vocal Album
Spoiler — Aitana
Prisma — Beret
Por Primera Vez — Camilo
Más Futuro Que Pasado — Juanes
Pausa — Ricky Martin
Best Reggaeton Performance
"Yo Perreo Sola" — Bad Bunny
"Morado"— J Balvin
"Loco Contigo" — Dj Snake & J Balvin Featuring Tyga
"Porfa" — Feid & Justin Quiles
"Chicharrón" — Guaynaa Featuring Cauty
"Te Soñé de Nuevo" — Ozuna
"Si Te Vas" — Sech & Ozuna
Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album
Energía Para Regalar — El Caribefunk
Mi Derriengue — Riccie Oriach
Mariposas — Omara Portuondo
Alter Ego — Prince Royce
Cumbiana — Carlos Vives
Best Urban Album
Emmanuel — Anuel AA
YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny
Oasis — J Balvin and Bad Bunny
Colores — J Balvin FERXXO (VOL 1: M.O.R.)- Feid
Nibiru -— Ozuna
1 of 1 — Sech
Easy Money Baby — Myke Towers
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
Antología de la Música Ranchera — Aida Cuevas
Hecho en México — Alejandro Fernández
A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 1 "Ranchero" — Eugenia León
Bailando Sones y Huapangos con El Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández — Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández
AYAYAY! — Christian Nodal
