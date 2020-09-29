2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards Nominations: See the Complete List
The nominees for the 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards were officially announced on Tuesday and J Balvin is the most nominated artist with 13. Bad Bunny received nine nominations, followed by Ozuna with eight. Anuel AA, Josh Gudwin and Colin Leonard tie at seven. This puts reggaeton front and center at this year’s award show.
Last year, the Latin Recording Academy received heavy criticism over lack of reggaeton and urban artists nominated in main categories like Album of the Year. Since then measures have been put in place to improve the selection process.
"Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate. Today, we are proud to unveil the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards — a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music," Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President and CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, said in a statement to ET. "Our Academy is stronger than ever as members are engaged, better informed, and committed to elevating and honoring musical excellence across all genres of Latin music. This year's class of nominees is the result of a resilient and genuine awards process."
This year's Album of the Year category is composed of a diverse group of artists, including: Bad Bunny (YHLQMDLG), Camilo (Por Primera Vez), Kany García (Mesa Para Dos), J Balvin (Colores), J Balvin & Bad Bunny (Oasis), Jesse & Joy Aire (Versión Día), Natalia Lafourcade (Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1), Ricky Martin (Pausa), Fito Páez (La Conquista del Espacio), and Carlos Vives (Cumbiana).
Winners will be revealed on Nov. 19 during a live telecast on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will be hosted from Miami with uplifting virtual performances from multiple cities around the world.
Here's a look at this year's nominees:
Record Of The Year
"China" — Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna & J Balvin
"Cuando Estés Aquí" — Pablo Alborán
"Vete" — Bad Bunny
"Solari Yacumenza" — Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080
"Rojo" — J Balvin
"Tutu" — Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó
"Lo Que En Ti Veo" — Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi
"Tusa" — Karol G & Nicki Minaj
"René" — Residente
"Contigo" — Alejandro Sanz
Album Of The Year
YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny
Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Colores — J Balvin
Por Primera Vez — Camilo
Mesa para Dos — Kany García
Aire (Versión Día) — Jesse & Joy
Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade
Pausa — Ricky Martin
La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Páez
Cumbiana — Carlos Vives
Song Of The Year
"ADMV" — Vicente Barco, Edgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)
"Bonita" — Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes & Sebastián Yatra)
"Codo Con Codo" — Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)
"El Mismo Aire" — Edgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)
"For Sale" — Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)
"#ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)" — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)
"Lo Que En Ti Veo" — Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi)
"René" — Residente, songwriter (Residente)
"Tiburones" — Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)
"Tusa" — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G & Nicki Minaj)
"Tutu" — Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)
Best New Artist
Anuel AA
Rauw Alejandro
Mike Bahía
Cazzu
Conociendo Rusia
Soy Emilia
Kurt
Nicki Nicole
Nathy Peluso
Pitizion
Wos
Best Pop Vocal Album
Spoiler — Aitana
Prisma — Beret
Por Primera Vez — Camilo
Más Futuro Que Pasado — Juanes
Pausa — Ricky Martin
Best Reggaeton Performance (New Category)
"Yo Perreo Sola" — Bad Bunny
"Morado"— J Balvin
"Loco Contigo" — Dj Snake & J Balvin Featuring Tyga
"Porfa" — Feid & Justin Quiles
"Chicharrón" — Guaynaa Featuring Cauty
"Te Soñé de Nuevo" — Ozuna
"Si Te Vas" — Sech & Ozuna
Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album
Energía Para Regalar — El Caribefunk
Mi Derriengue — Riccie Oriach
Mariposas — Omara Portuondo
Alter Ego — Prince Royce
Cumbiana — Carlos Vives
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
Antología de la Música Ranchera — Aida Cuevas
Hecho en México — Alejandro Fernández
A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 1 "Ranchero" — Eugenia León
Bailando Sones y Huapangos con El Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández — Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández
AYAYAY! — Christian Nodal
