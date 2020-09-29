2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards Nominations: See the Complete List

The nominees for the 2020 Latin GRAMMY Awards were officially announced on Tuesday and J Balvin is the most nominated artist with 13. Bad Bunny received nine nominations, followed by Ozuna with eight. Anuel AA, Josh Gudwin and Colin Leonard tie at seven. This puts reggaeton front and center at this year’s award show.

Last year, the Latin Recording Academy received heavy criticism over lack of reggaeton and urban artists nominated in main categories like Album of the Year. Since then measures have been put in place to improve the selection process.

"Over the last year, we continued engaging in discussions with our members to improve the awards process and actively encouraged diverse Latin music creators to join and participate. Today, we are proud to unveil the nominees for the 21st Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards — a group that reflects the constant evolution of Latin music," Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President and CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, said in a statement to ET. "Our Academy is stronger than ever as members are engaged, better informed, and committed to elevating and honoring musical excellence across all genres of Latin music. This year's class of nominees is the result of a resilient and genuine awards process."

This year's Album of the Year category is composed of a diverse group of artists, including: Bad Bunny (YHLQMDLG), Camilo (Por Primera Vez), Kany García (Mesa Para Dos), J Balvin (Colores), J Balvin & Bad Bunny (Oasis), Jesse & Joy Aire (Versión Día), Natalia Lafourcade (Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1), Ricky Martin (Pausa), Fito Páez (La Conquista del Espacio), and Carlos Vives (Cumbiana).

Winners will be revealed on Nov. 19 during a live telecast on Univision at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show will be hosted from Miami with uplifting virtual performances from multiple cities around the world.

Here's a look at this year's nominees:

Record Of The Year

"China" — Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Featuring Ozuna & J Balvin

"Cuando Estés Aquí" — Pablo Alborán

"Vete" — Bad Bunny

"Solari Yacumenza" — Bajofondo Featuring Cuareim 1080

"Rojo" — J Balvin

"Tutu" — Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó

"Lo Que En Ti Veo" — Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi

"Tusa" — Karol G & Nicki Minaj

"René" — Residente

"Contigo" — Alejandro Sanz

Album Of The Year

YHLQMDLG — Bad Bunny

Oasis — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Colores — J Balvin

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Mesa para Dos — Kany García

Aire (Versión Día) — Jesse & Joy

Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1 — Natalia Lafourcade

Pausa — Ricky Martin

La Conquista del Espacio — Fito Páez

Cumbiana — Carlos Vives

Song Of The Year

"ADMV" — Vicente Barco, Edgar Barrera, Maluma & Stiven Rojas, songwriters (Maluma)

"Bonita" — Juanes, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Juanes & Sebastián Yatra)

"Codo Con Codo" — Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

"El Mismo Aire" — Edgar Barrera, Camilo, Jon Leone, Richi López & Juan Morelli, songwriters (Camilo)

"For Sale" — Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz & Carlos Vives)

"#ELMUNDOFUERA (Improvisación)" — Alejandro Sanz, songwriter (Alejandro Sanz)

"Lo Que En Ti Veo" — Kany García, songwriter (Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi)

"René" — Residente, songwriter (Residente)

"Tiburones" — Oscar Hernández & Pablo Preciado, songwriters (Ricky Martin)

"Tusa" — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G, Nicki Minaj & Daniel Oviedo Echavarría, songwriters (Karol G & Nicki Minaj)

"Tutu" — Camilo, Jon Leone & Richi López, songwriters (Camilo Featuring Pedro Capó)

Best New Artist

Anuel AA

Rauw Alejandro

Mike Bahía

Cazzu

Conociendo Rusia

Soy Emilia

Kurt

Nicki Nicole

Nathy Peluso

Pitizion

Wos

Best Pop Vocal Album

Spoiler — Aitana

Prisma — Beret

Por Primera Vez — Camilo

Más Futuro Que Pasado — Juanes

Pausa — Ricky Martin

Best Reggaeton Performance (New Category)

"Yo Perreo Sola" — Bad Bunny

"Morado"— J Balvin

"Loco Contigo" — Dj Snake & J Balvin Featuring Tyga

"Porfa" — Feid & Justin Quiles

"Chicharrón" — Guaynaa Featuring Cauty

"Te Soñé de Nuevo" — Ozuna

"Si Te Vas" — Sech & Ozuna

Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album

Energía Para Regalar — El Caribefunk

Mi Derriengue — Riccie Oriach

Mariposas — Omara Portuondo

Alter Ego — Prince Royce

Cumbiana — Carlos Vives

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

Antología de la Música Ranchera — Aida Cuevas

Hecho en México — Alejandro Fernández

A Los 4 Vientos Vol. 1 "Ranchero" — Eugenia León

Bailando Sones y Huapangos con El Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández — Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández

AYAYAY! — Christian Nodal

