De La Ghetto is ready to "work harder" to see more representation at Latinx awards shows.

ET Live's Denny Directo and guest co-host Eder Diaz spoke with the artist at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, where he'll present. De La Ghetto is nominated at the upcoming 2019 Latin GRAMMYs for his song with J Balvin, "Caliente," though many other reggaeton and trap artists were shut out.

"I understand the situation, but it’s a process," he said. "The same thing happened with hip hop in the late '80s and early '90s. The same thing is happening with us."

"But... we have to work harder and unite and next year get the nominations that we didn’t get this year," he suggested.

As for his recognition at the Latin GRAMMYs, De La Ghetto said it "means a lot to me." "My mom, 10 years ago before she passed from cancer, told me, 'Keep dreaming, keep working, keep believing in God and one day you're going to win that GRAMMY.' It's deja vu," he explained.

At Thursday's Latin AMAs, De La Ghetto was looking forward to another artist, Marc Anthony, being honored with the first-ever International Artist Award of Excellence.

"He deserves everything," he said, noting he grew up listening to the legendary singer with his late mom. "He's always on point. Every year, always on point, fashion wise, music wise, career wise, business wise."

