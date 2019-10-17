Awards

Latin American Music Awards 2019: Winners List

By Liz Calvario‍

The 2019 Latin American Music Awards are in full swing!

Co-hosted by Eugenio Derbez and Jacky Bracamontes, the hottest acts in Latin music gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, to celebrate another year of great tunes. After turning heads on the red carpet, the artists headed inside to receive their honors and watch the sizzling performances. 

Ozuna leads with nine nominations, followed by Romeo Santos and Bad Bunny with eight each. Anuel AA has seven, while Marc Anthony, Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Sebastian Yatra have four nominations each. Becky G will be receiving the Evolution Award and Marc Anthony will be honored with the International Award of Excellence.

See the winners, below. 

ET will be updating throughout the night.

Artist of the Year
Ozuna
Bad Bunny
Maluma                   
Romeo Santos
J Balvin
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Christian Nodal
Anuel AA -- WINNER
Daddy Yankee
Karol G

New Artist of the Year
Sech
Rosalía
Darell               
Paulo Londra
Lunay -- WINNER
Jhay Cortez

Song of the Year
Bad Bunny & Drake “MIA”
DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”
Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow “Con Calma”
Pedro Capó & Farruko “Calma”
Anuel AA & Romeo Santos “Ella Quiere Beber”

Album of the Year
Bad Bunny - X 100PRE
Ozuna – Aura
Anuel AA – Real Hasta La Muerte
Luis Fonsi - VIDA               
Santana – Africa Speaks    

Favorite Artist - Female
Natti Natasha
Karol G
Becky G  -- WINNER                 
Rosalía
Natalia Lafourcade

Favorite Artist - Male
Ozuna
Bad Bunny
Anuel AA               
J Balvin
Romeo Santos

Favorite Duo or Group
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
T3r Elemento
Los Ángeles Azules               
CNCO  -- WINNER
Wisin & Yandel

Favorite Artist - Pop
Luis Fonsi
Pedro Capó
Sebastián Yatra           
CNCO -- WINNER

Favorite Album - Pop
Luis Fonsi – VIDA
Santana – Africa Speaks
Rosalía – El Mal Querer               
Sebastian Yatra – Fantasía

Favorite Song - Pop
Pedro Capó x Farruko – “Calma”
Becky G & Kane Brown – "Lost In The Middle Of Nowhere (remix)"
Luis Fonsi x Ozuna – “Imposible”
Reik & Maluma – “Amigos Con Derechos”
Sebastián Yatra & Mau y Ricky – “Ya No Tiene Novio”    

Favorite Artist - Regional Mexican
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Christian Nodal
T3r Elemento               
Calibre 50

Favorite Album - Regional Mexican
T3r Elemento – The Green Trip
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga- Con Todas Las Fuerzas
Raymix – Oye Mujer  -- WINNER          
Lenin Ramírez - Bendecido

Favorite Song - Regional Mexican
Los Ángeles Azules featuring Natalia LaFourcade – “Nunca Es Suficiente”
Banda Los Sebastianes – “A Través del Vaso”
Christian Nodal – “No Te Contaron Mal” -- WINNER               
T3r Elemento featuring Gerardo Ortiz – “Aerolínea Carrillo”
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga – “Mejor Me Alejo”

Favorite Artist - Urban
Bad Bunny
Ozuna
Anuel AA               
J Balvin

Favorite Album - Urban
Bad Bunny - X 100PRE
Ozuna - Aura
Anuel AA – Real Hasta La Muerte           
Farruko – Gangalee

Favorite Song - Urban
Bad Bunny & Drake – “MIA”
DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki” -- WINNER
Anuel AA & Romeo Santos – “Ella Quiere Beber”
Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow – “Con Calma”
Ozuna x Manuel Turizo – “Vaina Loca”

Favorite Artist - Tropical
Romeo Santos
Marc Anthony
Carlos Vives           
Juan Luis Guerra

Favorite Album - Tropical
Romeo Santos – Utopía  -- WINNER
Marc Anthony – OPUS
Juan Luis Guerra 440 – Literal           
Gilberto Santa Rosa – 40... Y Contando En Vivo Desde Puerto Rico

Favorite Song - Tropical
Romeo Santos “Centavito”
Aventura – “Inmortal”
Wisin & Yandel & Romeo Santos – “Aullando”           
Prince Royce + Marc Anthony – “Adicto” -- WINNER
Silvestre Dangond & Maluma – “Vivir Bailando”

Favorite Crossover Artist
DJ Snake
Drake
Snow               
Sean Paul

Favorite Tour
Jennifer Lopez
Luis Miguel
Bad Bunny           
Chayanne
Marc Anthony

Favorite Video
Camila - “Te Confieso”
Becky G & Maluma - “La Respuesta”
Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel - “Si Supieras”
Sofia Reyes Ft. Rita Ora & Anitta -“R.I.P.”
Sebastian Yatra & Camilo - “En Guerra"

RELATED CONTENT:

Latin American Music Awards 2019: How to Watch, Who's Hosting, Presenters, Performers and More

Becky G Delivers Show-Stopping Performance Highlighting Career at Latin American Music Awards

Marc Anthony Performs Passionate Tribute to José José After Winning Big Latin American Music Awards Honor

Related Gallery

 