Latin American Music Awards 2019: Winners List

The 2019 Latin American Music Awards are in full swing!

Co-hosted by Eugenio Derbez and Jacky Bracamontes, the hottest acts in Latin music gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, to celebrate another year of great tunes. After turning heads on the red carpet, the artists headed inside to receive their honors and watch the sizzling performances.

Ozuna leads with nine nominations, followed by Romeo Santos and Bad Bunny with eight each. Anuel AA has seven, while Marc Anthony, Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Sebastian Yatra have four nominations each. Becky G will be receiving the Evolution Award and Marc Anthony will be honored with the International Award of Excellence.

See the winners, below.

Artist of the Year

Ozuna

Bad Bunny

Maluma

Romeo Santos

J Balvin

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Christian Nodal

Anuel AA -- WINNER

Daddy Yankee

Karol G

New Artist of the Year

Sech

Rosalía

Darell

Paulo Londra

Lunay -- WINNER

Jhay Cortez

Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Drake “MIA”

DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B “Taki Taki”

Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow “Con Calma”

Pedro Capó & Farruko “Calma”

Anuel AA & Romeo Santos “Ella Quiere Beber”

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny - X 100PRE

Ozuna – Aura

Anuel AA – Real Hasta La Muerte

Luis Fonsi - VIDA

Santana – Africa Speaks

Favorite Artist - Female

Natti Natasha

Karol G

Becky G -- WINNER

Rosalía

Natalia Lafourcade

Favorite Artist - Male

Ozuna

Bad Bunny

Anuel AA

J Balvin

Romeo Santos

Favorite Duo or Group

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

T3r Elemento

Los Ángeles Azules

CNCO -- WINNER

Wisin & Yandel

Favorite Artist - Pop

Luis Fonsi

Pedro Capó

Sebastián Yatra

CNCO -- WINNER

Favorite Album - Pop

Luis Fonsi – VIDA

Santana – Africa Speaks

Rosalía – El Mal Querer

Sebastian Yatra – Fantasía

Favorite Song - Pop

Pedro Capó x Farruko – “Calma”

Becky G & Kane Brown – "Lost In The Middle Of Nowhere (remix)"

Luis Fonsi x Ozuna – “Imposible”

Reik & Maluma – “Amigos Con Derechos”

Sebastián Yatra & Mau y Ricky – “Ya No Tiene Novio”

Favorite Artist - Regional Mexican

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Christian Nodal

T3r Elemento

Calibre 50

Favorite Album - Regional Mexican

T3r Elemento – The Green Trip

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga- Con Todas Las Fuerzas

Raymix – Oye Mujer -- WINNER

Lenin Ramírez - Bendecido

Favorite Song - Regional Mexican

Los Ángeles Azules featuring Natalia LaFourcade – “Nunca Es Suficiente”

Banda Los Sebastianes – “A Través del Vaso”

Christian Nodal – “No Te Contaron Mal” -- WINNER

T3r Elemento featuring Gerardo Ortiz – “Aerolínea Carrillo”

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga – “Mejor Me Alejo”

Favorite Artist - Urban

Bad Bunny

Ozuna

Anuel AA

J Balvin

Favorite Album - Urban

Bad Bunny - X 100PRE

Ozuna - Aura

Anuel AA – Real Hasta La Muerte

Farruko – Gangalee

Favorite Song - Urban

Bad Bunny & Drake – “MIA”

DJ Snake Featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki” -- WINNER

Anuel AA & Romeo Santos – “Ella Quiere Beber”

Daddy Yankee Featuring Snow – “Con Calma”

Ozuna x Manuel Turizo – “Vaina Loca”

Favorite Artist - Tropical

Romeo Santos

Marc Anthony

Carlos Vives

Juan Luis Guerra

Favorite Album - Tropical

Romeo Santos – Utopía -- WINNER

Marc Anthony – OPUS

Juan Luis Guerra 440 – Literal

Gilberto Santa Rosa – 40... Y Contando En Vivo Desde Puerto Rico

Favorite Song - Tropical

Romeo Santos “Centavito”

Aventura – “Inmortal”

Wisin & Yandel & Romeo Santos – “Aullando”

Prince Royce + Marc Anthony – “Adicto” -- WINNER

Silvestre Dangond & Maluma – “Vivir Bailando”

Favorite Crossover Artist

DJ Snake

Drake

Snow

Sean Paul

Favorite Tour

Jennifer Lopez

Luis Miguel

Bad Bunny

Chayanne

Marc Anthony

Favorite Video

Camila - “Te Confieso”

Becky G & Maluma - “La Respuesta”

Daddy Yankee & Wisin y Yandel - “Si Supieras”

Sofia Reyes Ft. Rita Ora & Anitta -“R.I.P.”

Sebastian Yatra & Camilo - “En Guerra"

