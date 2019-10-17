Becky G knows how to put on a show -- and make a statement!

The 22-year-old singer brought down the house during her performance at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday. Before being honored with the Evolution Award, Becky took it way back with a snippet of the song that made her a star, "Becky From the Block," then transitioned to "Majores."

Dressed in a red latex leotard with matching boots and a plaid shirt, she delivered a spectacular dance routine with a slew of dancers. Becky continued her hip-shaking performance with "Sin Pijamas," followed by her latest single, "Mala Santa."

She was then given her honor by Pitbull, who said that he's known her since she was 15 years old. Becky began by thanking her family, and those who have supported her throughout her career.

"I wouldn't be here without you," she said. "Thank you for accepting me for who I am, a Mexican-American from Inglewood. Even though I was born in the United States, my heart is 100 percent Latina."

Later in the show, she and Myke Towers performed their new single, "Dollar."

ET caught up with Becky on the red carpet, where she opened up about her incredible success in Latin music before releasing her first album, Mala Santa, which dropped Thursday.

"Honestly, it's such a huge moment for me, because... having done this for so many years, it's a true reflection of where we are in the music industry that it's been, like, a career based off of singles," she shared. "Like, that's crazy! So to have an official album is a huge deal for me."

For more on Becky G, watch below.

