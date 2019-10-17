Marc Anthony just showed everyone how it's done.

The legendary singer was honored with the first-ever Latin AMA International Artist Award of Excellence at Thursday night's awards show, but instead of performing a medley of his own hits, he focused attention on the late José José. The audience at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre somberly looked on as Anthony delivered a passionate rendition of the late artist's "Almohada."

The Latin AMA International Artist Award of Excellence is given to artists that turn the world around with their greatness, crossing over language, race or religion. The artist's songs are musical anthems that stand for peace, transcending borders. Anthony noted the weight of the honor while accepting the award.

"This doesn't happen in one day, one year," Anthony told the crowd, noting his decades-long career. The singer gave a shout-out to his children, Puerto Rico, and then dedicated his award to the late José. Anthony later performed his new song, "Lo Que Te Di."

In addition to winning the Latin AMA International Artist Award of Excellence, Anthony was also nominated at Thursday's awards show for Favorite Tropical Artist, Favorite Tour, Favorite Tropical Song (for "Adicto" with Prince Royce) and Favorite Tropical Album (for OPUS).

The decorated musician's success at the Latin AMAs comes two decades after his first global hit with the release of his solo English-language album, Marc Anthony, in 1999 -- and ET was with him at an autograph signing for the record.

"The Skinny Man of Salsa, that's me," he said with a laugh at the time, before joking about a more "flattering" nickname, with fans comparing him to a young Frank Sinatra.

See what Anthony said about managing his newfound fame in the video below.

