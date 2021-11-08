2021 American Music Awards: BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and More to Perform
Coldplay and BTS Drop Music Video for ‘My Universe’
Jordan McGraw ‘mcconaughey’ Music Video Premiere (Exclusive)
Breaking Down Adele's New Single, Lance Bass Is a Dad
Will Ferrell on If He’d Join Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn in the M…
Asher Angel on Being in Love and Getting Into Country Music (Exc…
Dove Cameron Shares Update on 'Powerpuff Girls' Series and New M…
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunite for Son Deacon's Bi…
Watch Lizzo and Sarah Paulson Team Up For 'Killer' TikTok Trend
Brad Pitt's Petition for Review in His and Angelina Jolie's Cust…
La La Anthony on Next Chapter and What She's Looking For in a Pa…
'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney on If She'll Return for Season 14 an…
Eboni K. Williams Gunning for Full-Time Slot on ‘The View’ and R…
How Anya Taylor-Joy is Preparing for Princess Peach, Ed Sheeran …
Lil Nas X on What He’s Looking for in a Partner and the Joy of G…
Adele Plays First Listen of 'Easy On Me' From New Album
How ‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji Thinks Fans Will React to Final Seas…
'Kung Fu': Althea Teases Nicky About Her Love Triangle Situation…
'House of Gucci' Trailer No. 2
Daniela Ruah Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘NCIS: LA’ (Exclu…
The first performers for the 2021 American Music Awards have been announced!
BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and Megan Thee Stallion are all set to perform at this year's awards ceremony, MRC Live & Alternative and ABC announced Monday. The artists will take the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles later this month.
AMA winners BTS and Megan Thee Stallion will deliver the world premiere performance of their hit single "Butter." The K-Pop group last performed at the AMAs in 2020 from Korea. Both BTS and Megan are up for three AMAs this year.
Rodrigo, who leads this year with seven nominations, is making her AMAs debut, while Bad Bunny returns to the AMAs for the world premiere performance of “Lo Siento BB:/.” The Latin superstar is nominated for five awards this year, and last performed "I Like It" at the AMAs in 2018 alongside J Balvin and 2021 AMAs host Cardi B.
"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi shared in a statement announcing her hosting duties. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."
Check out all of this year's nominees, here. The 2021 American Music Awards air live Nov. 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.
RELATED CONTENT:
Cardi B to Host the 2021 American Music Awards
2021 American Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List
Coldplay’s Chris Martin Talks BTS Collaboration on ‘My Universe’
Related Gallery