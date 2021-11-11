Even more star power is expected at the 2021 American Music Awards!

On Wednesday, it was announced that the ceremony is introducing a new segment called My Hometown that will have artists show fans where they were raised. Participating in the segment is 15-time AMA winner Carrie Underwood, who will join fellow 2021 nominee Jason Aldean for a special performance of their duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” while also showcasing their hometown influence and Southern roots.

Additionally, five-time AMA winner Kane Brown will perform at Tennessee State University (TSU), a notable HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities). Brown will give fans a look into his Tennessee and Georgia roots and personal musical journey as an artist, culminating in a performance of his hit, “One Mississippi” at TSU.

And over in Boston, Massachusetts, the AMAs will have New Edition and New Kids on the Block sharing the stage for the very first time. Two-time AMA winners New Edition will make a much-anticipated return having last performed at the AMAs in 1997, while this will mark the return of two-time AMA winners New Kids on the Block, who last performed on the show in 2010.

But they won't be the only big-time artists at the AMAs. BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny and Megan Thee Stallion are all set to perform at this year's awards ceremony.

AMA winners BTS and Megan Thee Stallion, who are both up for three AMAs this year, will deliver the world premiere performance of their hit single, "Butter." The K-Pop group last performed at the AMAs in 2020 from Korea.

Rodrigo, who leads this year with seven nominations, is making her AMAs debut, while Bad Bunny returns to the AMAs for the world premiere performance of “Lo Siento BB:/.” The Latin superstar is nominated for five awards this year, and last performed "I Like It" at the AMAs in 2018 alongside J Balvin and Cardi B, who is hosting this year's awards show.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi shared in a statement announcing her hosting duties. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

Check out all of this year's nominees, here. The 2021 American Music Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 at 8:00 p.m. ET. It will air live on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu.

