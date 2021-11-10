CMA Awards

2021 CMA Awards: The Complete Winners List

By Zach Seemayer‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
28:18

Kelsea Ballerini Talks Body Positivity, Quarantine Love and New …

04:14

Dove Cameron Shares Update on 'Powerpuff Girls' Series and New M…

11:36

‘Below Deck’s Chef Rachel Talks Issues With Eddie and New Antics…

08:04

'Hocus Pocus' Star Vinessa Shaw Reveals Movie Secrets and Talks …

01:14

'Kung Fu': Althea Teases Nicky About Her Love Triangle Situation…

04:32

Dove Cameron on Keeping Her Love Life Private and Challenging Be…

03:11

Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes on Her Own Sex Life and What to Expect in…

02:02

Gemma Chan Jokes About ‘Eternals’ Love Triangle With ‘GoT’ Alums…

08:59

‘Vanderpump Rules’: Tom and Tom Are Committed to Naming New Bar …

08:11

Why Don't We on New Era and Moving Past Industry Trauma (Exclusi…

09:14

The Wanted Tease Reunion Tour and First New Single in Seven Year…

01:26

Will Smith Went Through ‘Many Highs and Lows’ While Making New D…

03:14

Danica McKellar Details New Hallmark Film ‘You, Me and the Chris…

08:30

Lea Michele on Her Journey Into Motherhood and New ‘Forever’ Lul…

01:07

Kate Beckinsale on New Crime-Comedy ‘Guilty Party’ and Her Daugh…

01:58

Katee Sackhoff and Terry O'Quinn Have a Tense Conversation in Ne…

02:12

'RHONY' Star Leah McSweeney on If She'll Return for Season 14 an…

03:24

Watch Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ Outtakes

03:48

Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Pete Davidson Impersonating Him on ‘…

Celebrating the biggest and best country music talent! The 55th Annual CMA Awards kicks off Wednesday night to honor some of the most talented artists in the genre with some well-earned trophies.

Country crooners Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the pack going into this year's ceremony with five nominations each -- including noms for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Additionally, Gabby Barrett nabbed an impressive four nominations this year, after being a first-time nominee at last year's ceremony.

But who took home the coveted awards and who went home empty-handed? Check out the full list of the night's big winners below!

ET will be updating the list throughout the night with winners marked in bold.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church  
Luke Combs   
Miranda Lambert    
Chris Stapleton  
Carrie Underwood
 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)  

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown  
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young  
Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt 

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett  
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale  
Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin 

“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church  
Producer: Jay Joyce  
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce   

“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde  
Producer: Jay Joyce  
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce   

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton 
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton  
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 


ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s) 

29 – Carly Pearce 
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins  
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore  

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen  
Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi  
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi  

Heart – Eric Church  
Producer: Jay Joyce 
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne  
Producer: Jay Joyce  
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce 

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton  
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton  
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 


SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)  

“Forever After All”   
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford  

“The Good Ones”   
Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick 

“Hell Of A View”   
Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell  

“One Night Standards”   
Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde 

“Starting Over”   
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton  


FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR   

Gabby Barrett 
Miranda Lambert    
Ashley McBryde   
Maren Morris   
Carly Pearce  


MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR 

Dierks Bentley 
Eric Church    
Luke Combs   
Thomas Rhett   
Chris Stapleton   


VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A  
Little Big Town   
Midland   
Old Dominion    
Zac Brown Band 


VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn   
Brothers Osborne   
Dan + Shay    
Florida Georgia Line   
Maddie & Tae 


MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)  

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan  
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni  

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris  
Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer 

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert  
Producer: Martin Johnson  

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown  
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young 

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)  
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins -- WINNER


MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle  
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar  
Aaron Sterling, Drums  
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo  
Derek Wells, Guitar  


MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR   
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)  

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris 
Director: TK McKamy  

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown  
Director: Peter Zavadil  

“Gone” – Dierks Bentley 
Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)  
Director: Patrick Tracy  -- WINNER

“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne  
Director: Reid Long  


NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR  

Jimmie Allen  
Ingrid Andress   
Gabby Barrett   
Mickey Guyton 
HARDY 

RELATED CONTENT:

Keith Urban, Jennifer Hudson and More to Perform at 2021 CMA Awards

Luke Bryan to Host the 55th Annual CMA Awards

CMA Awards 2021: The Complete List of Nominations

 