2021 CMA Awards: The Complete Winners List
Celebrating the biggest and best country music talent! The 55th Annual CMA Awards kicks off Wednesday night to honor some of the most talented artists in the genre with some well-earned trophies.
Country crooners Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the pack going into this year's ceremony with five nominations each -- including noms for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Additionally, Gabby Barrett nabbed an impressive four nominations this year, after being a first-time nominee at last year's ceremony.
But who took home the coveted awards and who went home empty-handed? Check out the full list of the night's big winners below!
ET will be updating the list throughout the night with winners marked in bold.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt
“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett
Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale
Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin
“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)
29 – Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Jimmy Robbins
Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome and Joey Moi
Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
Heart – Eric Church
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
Producer: Jay Joyce
Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Starting Over – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriter(s)
“Forever After All”
Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
“The Good Ones”
Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
“Hell Of A View”
Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
“One Night Standards”
Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
“Starting Over”
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Producer: Martin Johnson
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins -- WINNER
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Aaron Sterling, Drums
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)
“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
Director: TK McKamy
“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown
Director: Peter Zavadil
“Gone” – Dierks Bentley
Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)
Director: Patrick Tracy -- WINNER
“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne
Director: Reid Long
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY
