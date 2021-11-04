The 55th annual CMA Awards are coming soon to ABC, and on Thursday, the Country Music Association announced more of the show's lineup of performers. The show, hosted by Luke Bryan, will include performances from first-time nominees as well as reigning CMA Awards winners.

This year’s performances will include Bryan himself as well as Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley featuring Breland and Hardy, Jennifer Hudson, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, the Zac Brown Band, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde. Blake Shelton will also be performing live form the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Hudson will perform on the CMA Awards stage for the first time, while Rhett will perform his chart-topping single, “Country Again.” As for Urban, he'll perform his new single, “Wild Hearts,” and Zac Brown Band will hit the stage to sing their unifying song, “Same Boat.”

Allen will perform his hit, "Freedom Was A Highway," and Brothers Osborne will deliver a deeply personal performance from their CMA Album of the Year-nominated album, Skeletons. Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and five-time nominee this year including Entertainer of the Year again, Church will perform his song, "Heart on Fire," from his CMA Album of the Year-nominated album, Heart.

Two-time consecutive CMA Vocal Duo of the Year Dan + Shay, nominated again in the same category this year, will perform their hit, "I Should Probably Go To Bed."



This year's newcomer, CMA New Artist of the Year nominee Guyton, will welcome rising artists Spencer and Edwards for a collaboration her debut album, Remember Her Name. Two-time nominee this year Pearce and three-time nominee this year McBryde will perform their heart-wrenching duet, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," and 10-time CMA Awards winner Shelton will bring his "Come Back as a Country Boy" to the CMA Awards stage.

Additional performers and presenters for the 55th Annual CMA Awards will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The 2021 CMA Awards air Nov. 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

See the full list of this year's nominees, below.

