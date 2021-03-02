Country music fans are going to have to wait a while for the next CMA Fest. The annual celebration of country music has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Country Music Association announced on Tuesday that this year's festival will be cancelled due to COVID-19 -- marking the second time this festival has been cancelled because of the pandemic.

"After thoughtful deliberation, we are saddened to share that CMA Fest will not take place in 2021," the Country Music Association shared in a statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

"We know our fans near and far have hoped that the festival could safely return this summer, and while we are encouraged to see COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, we still face several challenges that prevent us from bringing our fans around the world the CMA Fest experience they have come to expect," the statement continued.

The organization assured fans that they "have already started planning what will be the most EPIC celebration of Country Music next summer," and said that they've already scheduled the event for June 9-12, 2022.

Fans who previously purchased tickets for last year's cancelled festival will be able to once-again roll the passes over to the festival next year, while refunds will also be made available.

Country Music Association's statement concluded optimistically, "We appreciate your patience, understanding and ongoing support of CMA Fest and Country Music as we look forward to the days when we can come together again."

