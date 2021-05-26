2021 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and More to Perform
2021 CMT Music Awards: Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini Announced…
BTS Performs ‘Butter’ at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards
2021 Billboard Music Awards: Backstage With the Night’s Biggest …
2021 Billboard Music Awards: Lena Waithe Teases New Music Label …
Nick Jonas on His Injury and Hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Aw…
Big Winners From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Alex Rodriguez…
BTS on Their New Single ‘Butter’ and What to Expect at 2021 Bill…
Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Celine Dion, and Carrie Underwood Announ…
Beyoncé, JAY-Z and More Stars in Attendance for DMX’s Memorial S…
Inside Britney Spears' Parents' Battle Over the Terms of Her Con…
Josh Duggar Arrested in Arkansas, Sister Jill Calls Situation ‘V…
‘Milkwater’ Trailer: Molly Bernard Unexpectedly Decides to Becom…
T-Pain Just Realized He's Been Ignoring Celebrities' Instagram M…
Ben and Erin Napier Team Up With Sheryl Crow for ‘Home Town Take…
Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charges of Possession of…
Michael B. Jordan Shares What He Finds Sexy About Girlfriend Lor…
Drew Barrymore on How She’s Remained Confident While Dealing Wit…
Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Rare Glimpse of Family, …
Prince William and Kate Middleton Take Kids to the Beach and Mak…
Students in Viral College Acceptance Videos Make Their Pick for …
The list of performers at this year's 2021 CMT Music Awards just keeps getting bigger! Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett are just two of the artists expected to take the stage at the awards show next month, CMT announced on Wednesday.
Underwood will perform with NEEDTOBREATHE, while BRELAND will join Mickey Guyton. Luke Bryan will also perform, as will Chris Young and Kane Brown, and Kelsea Ballerini and Paul Klein from LANY. Other groupings include Lady A with Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett, and Lauren Alaina with Jon Pardi.
A slew of this year's nominees will also be hitting the stage. Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs are among the performers, along with Brothers Osborne who will be joined by Dierks Bentley. Maren Morris will perform with JP Saxe, while Guyton will again hit the stage with Gladys Knight. In addition, Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall are set to perform together.
Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the 2021 CMT Music Awards will air Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.
Fans can now vote at vote.cmt.com for who of the nominees should win this year. Voting continues until Tuesday, June 1 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT. A full list of nominees is available HERE.
RELATED CONTENT:
CMT Music Awards 2021 Nominees: Maren Morris, John Legend, Miranda Lambert and More
Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown to Host 2021 CMT Music Awards
2020 CMT Music Awards: The Biggest Performances of the Night
Related Gallery