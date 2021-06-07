2021 CMT Music Awards: H.E.R., Chris Stapleton and More to Perform
The list of performers at this year's 2021 CMT Music Awards just keeps getting bigger!
Adding to its already-stacked roster of world premiere collaborations, the big event will feature H.E.R., making her first country awards show appearance, performing with Chris Stapleton. There will also be a CMT main stage debut from Ingrid Andress, featuring a world premiere collaboration with JP Saxe.
Additionally, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett are expected to take the stage at the awards show. Underwood will perform with NEEDTOBREATHE, while BRELAND will join Mickey Guyton. Luke Bryan will also perform, as will Chris Young and Kane Brown, and Kelsea Ballerini and Paul Klein from LANY. Other groupings include Lady A with Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett, and Lauren Alaina with Jon Pardi.
A slew of this year's nominees will also be hitting the stage. Luke Combs is among the performers, along with Brothers Osborne who will be joined by Dierks Bentley. Maren Morris will perform with JP Saxe, while Guyton will again hit the stage with Gladys Knight. In addition, Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall are set to perform together.
Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the 2021 CMT Music Awards will air Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.
A full list of nominees is available HERE.
