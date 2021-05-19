The first round of performers for the 2021 CMT Music Awards has been announced, and country music fans are in for a treat.

A slew of this year's nominees will be hitting the stage. Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs are among the performers, along with Brothers Osborne who will be joined by Dierks Bentley. Maren Morris will perform with JP Saxe, while Mickey Guyton and Gladys Knight are sure to bring down the house when they take the stage. In addition, Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall are set to perform together.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the 2021 CMT Music Awards will air Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.

Fans can now vote at vote.cmt.com for who of the nominees should win this year. Voting continues until Tuesday, June 1 at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT. A full list of nominees is available HERE.

