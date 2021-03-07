2021 Critics' Choice Awards: The Complete Winners List

Feeling the love! Some of the most beloved stars and acclaimed projects were celebrated and honored at this year's Critics' Choice Awards.

Going into Sunday's big show, Mank was led the pack of nominees as the most-nominated film, with 12 nominations, followed by Minari with 10 nominations and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom with eight. Meanwhile, actress Olivia Colman was the only performer to be recognized for both film (nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Father) and TV (nominated for Best Actress for The Crown).

On the TV side, Netflix's Ozark and The Crown were frontrunners with six noms each. Lovecraft Country, Mrs. America, Schitt’s Creek, and What We Do In The Shadows also had strong showings, with five nominations apiece, while Better Call Saul and The Plot Against America were each up for four awards.

So which TV shows, films and actors won big and walked away with new trophies for their mantel? Check out the full list of the night's big winners below. (The full list will be updated throughout the night!)

-- FILM --

Best Picture



Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor



Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Tom Hanks, News of the World

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress



Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

Best Supporting Actor



**WINNER -- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best Supporting Actress



**WINNER -- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Young Actor/Actress



**WINNER -- Alan Kim, Minari

Ryder Allen, Palmer

Ibrahima Gueye, The Life Ahead

Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Caoilinn Springall, The Midnight Sky

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Acting Ensemble



**WINNER -- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

Best Director



Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Screenplay



Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Eliza Hittman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay



Paul Greengrass & Luke Davies, News of the World

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father

Kemp Powers, One Night in Miami

Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt, First Cow

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Cinematography



Christopher Blauvelt, First Cow

Erik Messerschmidt, Mank

Lachlan Milne, Minari

Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Newton Thomas Sigel, Da 5 Bloods

Hoyte Van Hoytema, Tenet

Dariusz Wolski, News of the World

Best Production Design



Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx, The Personal History of David Copperfield

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan, News of the World

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas, Tenet

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale, Mank

Kave Quinn, Stella Fox, Emma

Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Editing



Alan Baumgarten, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Kirk Baxter, Mank

Jennifer Lame, Tenet

Yorgos Lamprinos, The Father

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Costume Design



Alexandra Byrne, Emma

Bina Daigeler, Mulan

Suzie Harman & Robert Worley, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Ann Roth, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Nancy Steiner, Promising Young Woman

Trish Summerville, Mank

Best Hair and Makeup



Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Visual Effects



Greyhound

The Invisible Man

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

Tenet

Wonder Woman 1984

Best Comedy



**WINNER -- Palm Springs

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Forty-Year-Old Version

The King of Staten Island

On the Rocks

The Prom

Best Foreign Language Film



Another Round

Collective

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Best Song



"Everybody Cries" – The Outpost

"Fight for You" – Judas and the Black Messiah

"Husavik (My Home Town)" – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Io sì (Seen)" – The Life Ahead

"Speak Now" – One Night in Miami

"Tigress & Tweed" – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score



Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Emile Mosseri, Minari

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul

-- TELEVISION --

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Good Fight

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Perry Mason

This Is Us

Best Actor in a Drama Series

**WINNER -- Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Actress in a Drama Series

**WINNER -- Emma Corrin, The Crown

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Claire Danes, Homeland

Laura Linney, Ozark

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

**WINNER -- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

**WINNER -- Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janet McTeer, Ozark

Wunmi Mosaku, Lovecraft Country

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Best Comedy Series



Better Things

The Flight Attendant

Mom

PEN15

Ramy

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hank Azaria, Brockmire

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

**WINNER -- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

William Fichtner, Mom

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows

Alex Newell, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Mark Proksch, What We Do in the Shadows

Andrew Rannells, Black Monday

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Lecy Goranson, The Conners

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Ashley Park, Emily in Paris

Jaime Pressly, Mom

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series



I May Destroy You

Mrs. America

Normal People

The Plot Against America

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Movie Made for Television

Bad Education

Between the World and Me

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Hamilton

Sylvie’s Love

What the Constitution Means to Me

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

**WINNER -- John Boyega, Small Axe

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Chris Rock, Fargo

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Morgan Spector, The Plot Against America

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

**WINNER -- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Tessa Thompson, Sylvie’s Love

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

**WINNER -- Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Daveed Diggs, The Good Lord Bird

Joshua Caleb Johnson, The Good Lord Bird

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Glynn Turman, Fargo

John Turturro, The Plot Against America

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

**WINNER -- Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Betsy Brandt, Soulmates

Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Winona Ryder, The Plot Against America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Best Talk Show

Desus & Mero

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Red Table Talk

Best Comedy Special

**WINNER -- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

**WINNER -- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Best Short Form Series

The Andy Cohen Diaries

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler

Mapleworth Murders

Nikki Fre$h

Reno 911!

Tooning Out the News

RELATED CONTENT:



2020 Critics' Choice Awards: The Best and Biggest Moments of the Night!