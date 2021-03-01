2021 Critics Choice Awards: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and More

With the Golden Globes behind us, awards season continues on this weekend with the 2021 Critics Choice Awards. Like the Globes, Critics Choice will honor both TV and films, and the show will follow an in-person virtual hybrid format. Taye Diggs returns as host this year, and he will be in Los Angeles with nominees appearing remotely.

We will see if Nomadland and director Chloé Zhao are able to continue with their awards season momentum after both she and her film took home top honors at the Globes, Zhao winning Best Director and Nomadland winning Best Film - Drama (Here are all the Golden Globes winners).

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch, this year's nominees, host and more.

When and how to watch the 2021 Critics Choice Awards: The awards show will air on The CW on Sunday, March 7, live at 7 p.m. ET/PT. For non-cable subscribers, The CW channel is on a number of live TV streaming services, including Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV, AT&T TV NOW and YouTube TV.

Who Is Hosting? Taye Diggs (star of The CW's All American) returns to host for a third time.

Who Is Nominated? Mank is the most-nominated film of the year with 12 nominations, followed by Minari with 10 and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom with eight. All three are up for Best Picture, along with Nomadland, Da 5 Bloods, News of the World, One Night in Miami, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

On the TV side, Netflix won big on the nominations front, with Ozark and The Crown both leading the pack with six nominations each.

Here are all the Critics Choice film nominees, as well as the Critics Choice TV nominees.

Who Else Is Being Honored? Zendaya will be honored with the SeeHer award, for her work in acting and activism, which will be presented by Zendaya's Malcolm & Marie co-star, John David Washington, during the ceremony. Zendaya is the fifth SeeHer honoree, following Kristen Bell, Viola Davis, Claire Foy and Gal Gadot.

