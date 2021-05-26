2021 Daytime Emmy Awards: Complete List of Nominees

The list of nominees for the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards has been revealed. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the full slate of categories and nominees on Tuesday.

Both Alex Trebek (Jeopardy!) and Larry King (Larry King Now) have posthumous nominations, Trebek for Outstanding Game Show Host and King for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Drew Barrymore Show both earned nominations this year for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show -- with Barrymore and Hot Ones host Sean Evans both earning their first-ever Daytime Emmy noms for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts -- the category Clarkson took home last year.

Meanwhile, Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk is nominated once more for Outstanding Informative Talk Show, as is its spin-off series, Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

Additionally, three-time Daytime Emmy winner Entertainment Tonight has been nominated for a sixth time for Outstanding Entertainment News Program.

The Daytime Emmys will take place on Friday, June 25, and will be broadcast on CBS.

Check out the full nominees list below.

Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless - CBS

Genie Francis as Laura Collins, General Hospital - ABC

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital - ABC

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick, General Hospital - ABC

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful- CBS

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore- The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson- The Kelly Clarkson Show

Sean Evans- Hot Ones | First We Feast

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager- Today Show with Hoda and Jenna

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest- Live With Kelly and Ryan

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold And The Beautiful - CBS

Days Of Our Lives - NBC

General Hospital - ABC

The Young And The Restless - CBS

Outstanding Limited Drama Series

The Bay - Popstar TV

Beacon Hill - ReelWomensNetwork.Com

A House Divided - UMC

Studio City - Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud - Syndicated

Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Let's Make A Deal - CBS

The Price Is Right - CBS

Wheel Of Fortune - Syndicated

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Caught In Providence- Syndicated

Divorce Court - FOX

Judge Judy - Syndicated

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court - Syndicated

The People's Court - Syndicated

Outstanding Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning - CBS

Good Morning America - ABC

Sunday Today With Willie Geist - NBC

Today Show - NBC

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

The 3rd Hour Of Today - NBC

GMA3: What You Need To Know - ABC

Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch

Red Table Talk: The Estefans - Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall - Syndicated

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show - Syndicated

The Ellen DeGeneres Show - Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show - Syndicated

Live With Kelly And Ryan - Syndicated

Today Show With Hoda & Jenna - NBC

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access Hollywood - Syndicated

E!'S Daily Pop - E! Entertainment

Entertainment Tonight - Syndicated

Extra - Syndicated

Inside Edition - Syndicated

Outstanding Daytime Special Event

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade - NBC

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - IFC

David Blaine Ascension - YouTube Originals

Jeopardy!: The Greatest Of All Time - Syndicated

Space Launch Live: America Returns To Space - Discovery And Science Channel

Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction

Special Call Your Mother - Comedy Central

Creators For Change On Girls' Education With Michelle Obama - YouTube Originals

I Am Patrick- CBN

The Manhattan Project - Electronic Field Trip - Digital Release

Reclamation: The Rise At Standing Rock - Vimeo

Red Table Talk: Will Smith's Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict - Facebook Watch

Time’s Kid Of The Year - Nickelodeon

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement

The Astronauts - Nickelodeon

The Drew Barrymore Show - Syndicated

Good Morning America - ABC

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous - Netflix

Kid Of The Year - Nickelodeon 2020 Kids' Choice Awards - Nickelodeon

Outstanding Performance By A Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Maurice Benard As Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital - ABC

Steve Burton As Jason Morgan, General Hospital - ABC

Thorsten Kaye As Ridge Forrester, The Bold And The Beautiful - CBS

Wally Kurth As Justin Kiriakis, Days Of Our Lives - NBC

Dominic Zamprogna As Dante Falconeri, General Hospital - ABC

Outstanding Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Marla Adams As Dina Mergeron, The Young And The Restless - CBS

Tamara Braun As Ava Vitali, Days Of Our Lives - NBC

Carolyn Hennesy As Diane Miller, General Hospital - ABC

Briana Henry As Jordan Ashford, General Hospital - ABC

Courtney Hope As Sally Spectra, The Bold And The Beautiful - CBS

Outstanding Younger Performer In A Drama Series

Tahj Bellow As TJ Ashford, General Hospital - ABC

Victoria Konefal As Ciara Brady, Days Of Our Lives - NBC

Alyvia Alyn Lind As Faith Newman, The Young And The Restless - CBS

Katelyn Macmullen As Willow Tait, General Hospital - ABC

Sydney Mikayla As Trina Robinson, General Hospital - ABC

Outstanding Guest Performer In A Drama Series

Kim Delaney As Jackie Templeton, General Hospital - ABC

George Delhoyo As Orpheus, Days Of Our Lives - NBC

Briana Lane As Brooklynn Ashton, General Hospital - ABC

Cady Mcclain As Jennifer Horton-Devereaux, Days Of Our Lives - NBC

Victoria Platt As Dr. Amanda Raynor, Days Of Our Lives - NBC

Outstanding Culinary Host

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie's Home Cooking - Food Network

Giada De Laurentiis, Giada At Home 2.0 - Food Network

Edward Delling-Williams, Paris Bistro Cooking With Edward Delling-Williams - Recipe TV

Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro - Food Network

Sophia Roe, Counter Space - Vice TV

Michael Symon, Symon's Dinners Cooking Out - Food Network

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let's Make A Deal - CBS

Steve Harvey, Family Feud - Syndicated

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 - Game Show Network

Pat Sajak, Wheel Of Fortune - Syndicated

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans - Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall - Syndicated

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie JadePeace Of Mind With Taraji - Facebook Watch

Larry King, Larry King Now - Ora TV

Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray - Syndicated

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Tj Holmes, GMA3: What You Need To Know - ABC

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch

Outstanding Writing Team For A Drama Series

The Bold And The Beautiful - CBS

General Hospital - ABC

The Young And The Restless - CBS

Outstanding Directing Team For A Drama Series

The Bold And The Beautiful - CBS

Days Of Our Lives - NBC

General Hospital - ABC

The Young And The Restless - CBS

Outstanding Music Direction And Composition For A Daytime Program

Dash & Lily - Netflix

Endlings - Hulu

Ghostwriter - Apple Tv+

I Am Patrick - CBN

The Letter For The King - Netflix

Outstanding Original Song

“Cabana Boy Troy,” The Kelly Clarkson Show - Syndicated

“I Got The Music,” Julie And The Phantoms - Netflix

“More Than A Vow,” The Young And The Restless - CBS

“The Other Side Of Hollywood,” Julie And The Phantoms - Netflix

“Unsaid Emily,” Julie And The Phantoms - Netflix

Outstanding Lighting Direction For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

The Bold And The Beautiful - CBS

Endlings - Hulu

Ghostwriter - Apple Tv+

Studio City - Amazon Prime Video

Trinkets - Netflix

The Young And The Restless - CBS

Outstanding Lighting Direction

The Ellen DeGeneres Show - Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show - Syndicated

Odd Squad - PBS

Sesame Street - HBO

The Talk - CBS

Outstanding Technical Team For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

The Bold And The Beautiful - CBS

Days Of Our Lives - NBC

General Hospital - ABC

The Young And The Restless - CBS

Outstanding Technical Team

Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love - Netflix

CBS This Morning - CBS

Sesame Street - HBO

Space Launch Live: America Returns To Space- Discovery And Science Channel

The Talk - CBS

Wheel Of Fortune - Syndicated

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love - Netflix

The Gaze - Facebook Watch- YouTube

Outstanding Sound Mixing And Editing For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

Endlings - Hulu

Ghostwriter - Apple TV+

The Letter For The King - Netflix

Trinkets - Netflix

Outstanding Live And Direct-To-Tape Sound Mixing

Family Feud - Syndicated

The Kelly Clarkson Show - Syndicated

Let's Make A Deal - CBS

Tamron Hall - Syndicated

The View - ABC

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

Dash & Lily - Netflix

Days Of Our Lives - NBC

General Hospital - ABC

Julie And The Phantoms - Netflix

Trinkets - Netflix

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

Dash & Lily - Netflix

Endlings - Hulu

Ghostwriter - Apple Tv+

The Letter For The King - Netflix

Trinkets - Netflix

#Washed - Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Craftopia - HBA Max

The Kelly Clarkson Show - Syndicated

The New Legends Of Monkey - Netflix

Odd Squad - PBS

Weird But True - National Geographic Kids

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

Alexa & Katie - Netflix

Dash & Lily - Netflix

Days Of Our Lives - NBC

Julie And The Phantoms -Netflix

Trinkets - Netflix

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

The Baby-Sitters Club - Netflix

The Healing Powers Of Dude - Netflix

Helpsters - Apple Tv+

Odd Squad - PBS

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

Dash & Lily - Netflix

Ghostwriter - Apple Tv+

Julie And The Phantoms - Netflix

The Letter For The King - Netflix

Trinkets - Netflix

Outstanding Hairstyling

The Big Fib - Disney+

The Real - Syndicated

Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch

The Talk - CBS

The Wendy Williams Show - Syndicated

Outstanding Makeup For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

Dash & Lily - Netflix

Julie And The Phantoms - Netflix

The Letter For The King - Netflix

Trinkets - Netflix

The Young And The Restless - CBS

Outstanding Makeup

All That - Nickelodeon

The Real - Syndicated

Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch

The Talk - CBS

The Wendy Williams Show - Syndicated

