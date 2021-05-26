Daytime Emmy Awards

2021 Daytime Emmy Awards: Complete List of Nominees

By ETonline Staff
The list of nominees for the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards has been revealed. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the full slate of categories and nominees on Tuesday.

Both Alex Trebek (Jeopardy!) and Larry King (Larry King Now) have posthumous nominations, Trebek for Outstanding Game Show Host and King for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Drew Barrymore Show both earned nominations this year for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show -- with Barrymore and Hot Ones host Sean Evans both earning their first-ever Daytime Emmy noms for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts -- the category Clarkson took home last year.

Meanwhile, Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk is nominated once more for Outstanding Informative Talk Show, as is its spin-off series, Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

Additionally, three-time Daytime Emmy winner Entertainment Tonight has been nominated for a sixth time for Outstanding Entertainment News Program. 

The Daytime Emmys will take place on Friday, June 25, and will be broadcast on CBS.

Check out the full nominees list below.

Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless - CBS
Genie Francis as Laura Collins, General Hospital - ABC
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital - ABC
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick, General Hospital - ABC
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful- CBS   

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore- The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson- The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sean Evans- Hot Ones | First We Feast
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager- Today Show with Hoda and Jenna
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest- Live With Kelly and Ryan

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold And The Beautiful - CBS
Days Of Our Lives - NBC
General Hospital - ABC
The Young And The Restless - CBS          

Outstanding Limited Drama Series

The Bay - Popstar TV
Beacon Hill - ReelWomensNetwork.Com
A House Divided - UMC
Studio City - Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud - Syndicated
Jeopardy! - Syndicated
Let's Make A Deal - CBS
The Price Is Right - CBS
Wheel Of Fortune - Syndicated   

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Caught In Providence- Syndicated
Divorce Court - FOX
Judge Judy - Syndicated
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court - Syndicated   
The People's Court - Syndicated

Outstanding Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning - CBS
Good Morning America - ABC
Sunday Today With Willie Geist - NBC
Today Show - NBC  

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

The 3rd Hour Of Today - NBC
GMA3: What You Need To Know - ABC
Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch
Red Table Talk: The Estefans - Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall - Syndicated

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Drew Barrymore Show - Syndicated
The Ellen DeGeneres Show - Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Syndicated
Live With Kelly And Ryan - Syndicated
Today Show With Hoda & Jenna - NBC  

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Access Hollywood - Syndicated
E!'S Daily Pop - E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight  - Syndicated
Extra - Syndicated
Inside Edition - Syndicated

Outstanding Daytime Special Event

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade - NBC
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards - IFC 
David Blaine Ascension - YouTube Originals
Jeopardy!: The Greatest Of All Time - Syndicated
Space Launch Live: America Returns To Space - Discovery And Science Channel

Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction

Special Call Your Mother - Comedy Central
Creators For Change On Girls' Education With Michelle Obama - YouTube Originals
I Am Patrick- CBN
The Manhattan Project - Electronic Field Trip - Digital Release
Reclamation: The Rise At Standing Rock - Vimeo
Red Table Talk: Will Smith's Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict - Facebook Watch
Time’s Kid Of The Year - Nickelodeon

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement

The Astronauts - Nickelodeon
The Drew Barrymore Show - Syndicated
Good Morning America - ABC
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous - Netflix
Kid Of The Year - Nickelodeon 2020 Kids' Choice Awards - Nickelodeon

Outstanding Performance By A Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Maurice Benard As Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital - ABC
Steve Burton As Jason Morgan, General Hospital - ABC
Thorsten Kaye As Ridge Forrester, The Bold And The Beautiful - CBS
Wally Kurth As Justin Kiriakis, Days Of Our Lives - NBC
Dominic Zamprogna As Dante Falconeri, General Hospital - ABC

Outstanding Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Marla Adams As Dina Mergeron, The Young And The Restless - CBS
Tamara Braun As Ava Vitali, Days Of Our Lives - NBC
Carolyn Hennesy As Diane Miller, General Hospital - ABC
Briana Henry As Jordan Ashford, General Hospital - ABC
Courtney Hope As Sally Spectra, The Bold And The Beautiful - CBS

Outstanding Younger Performer In A Drama Series

Tahj Bellow As TJ Ashford, General Hospital - ABC 
Victoria Konefal As Ciara Brady, Days Of Our Lives - NBC
Alyvia Alyn Lind As Faith Newman, The Young And The Restless - CBS
Katelyn Macmullen As Willow Tait, General Hospital - ABC
Sydney Mikayla As Trina Robinson, General Hospital - ABC

Outstanding Guest Performer In A Drama Series

Kim Delaney As Jackie Templeton, General Hospital - ABC
George Delhoyo As Orpheus, Days Of Our Lives - NBC
Briana Lane As Brooklynn Ashton, General Hospital - ABC
Cady Mcclain As Jennifer Horton-Devereaux, Days Of Our Lives - NBC
Victoria Platt As Dr. Amanda Raynor, Days Of Our Lives - NBC  

Outstanding Culinary Host

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie's Home Cooking - Food Network  
Giada De Laurentiis, Giada At Home 2.0 - Food Network
Edward Delling-Williams, Paris Bistro Cooking With Edward Delling-Williams - Recipe TV
Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro - Food Network
Sophia Roe, Counter Space - Vice TV
Michael Symon, Symon's Dinners Cooking Out - Food Network 

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let's Make A Deal - CBS
Steve Harvey, Family Feud - Syndicated  
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 - Game Show Network 
Pat Sajak, Wheel Of Fortune - Syndicated 
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! - Syndicated 

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans - Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall - Syndicated
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie JadePeace Of Mind With Taraji - Facebook Watch
Larry King, Larry King Now - Ora TV
Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray - Syndicated
Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Tj Holmes, GMA3: What You Need To Know - ABC
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch     

Outstanding Writing Team For A Drama Series

The Bold And The Beautiful - CBS
General Hospital - ABC
The Young And The Restless - CBS      

Outstanding Directing Team For A Drama Series

The Bold And The Beautiful - CBS
Days Of Our Lives - NBC
General Hospital  - ABC
The Young And The Restless - CBS      

Outstanding Music Direction And Composition For A Daytime Program

Dash & Lily - Netflix
Endlings - Hulu
Ghostwriter - Apple Tv+
I Am Patrick - CBN
The Letter For The King - Netflix

Outstanding Original Song

“Cabana Boy Troy,” The Kelly Clarkson Show - Syndicated
“I Got The Music,” Julie And The Phantoms - Netflix 
“More Than A Vow,” The Young And The Restless - CBS
“The Other Side Of Hollywood,” Julie And The Phantoms - Netflix 
“Unsaid Emily,” Julie And The Phantoms - Netflix 

Outstanding Lighting Direction For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

The Bold And The Beautiful - CBS
Endlings - Hulu
Ghostwriter - Apple Tv+
Studio City - Amazon Prime Video
Trinkets - Netflix
The Young And The Restless - CBS      

Outstanding Lighting Direction

The Ellen DeGeneres Show - Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Syndicated
Odd Squad - PBS
Sesame Street - HBO
The Talk - CBS      

Outstanding Technical Team For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

The Bold And The Beautiful - CBS
Days Of Our Lives - NBC
General Hospital - ABC
The Young And The Restless - CBS      

Outstanding Technical Team

Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love - Netflix
CBS This Morning - CBS
Sesame Street - HBO
Space Launch Live: America Returns To Space- Discovery And Science Channel
The Talk - CBS
Wheel Of Fortune - Syndicated      

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love - Netflix
The Gaze - Facebook Watch-  YouTube

Outstanding Sound Mixing And Editing For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

Endlings - Hulu
Ghostwriter -  Apple TV+
The Letter For The King - Netflix
Trinkets - Netflix      

Outstanding Live And Direct-To-Tape Sound Mixing

Family Feud - Syndicated
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Syndicated
Let's Make A Deal - CBS
Tamron Hall - Syndicated
The View - ABC      

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

Dash & Lily - Netflix
Days Of Our Lives - NBC
General Hospital - ABC
Julie And The Phantoms - Netflix
Trinkets - Netflix      

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

Dash & Lily - Netflix
Endlings - Hulu
Ghostwriter - Apple Tv+
The Letter For The King - Netflix
Trinkets - Netflix
#Washed - Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Craftopia - HBA Max
The Kelly Clarkson Show - Syndicated
The New Legends Of Monkey - Netflix
Odd Squad - PBS 
Weird But True - National Geographic Kids      

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

Alexa & Katie - Netflix
Dash & Lily - Netflix
Days Of Our Lives - NBC
Julie And The Phantoms -Netflix
Trinkets - Netflix        

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

The Baby-Sitters Club - Netflix
The Healing Powers Of Dude - Netflix
Helpsters - Apple Tv+
Odd Squad - PBS      

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

Dash & Lily - Netflix
Ghostwriter - Apple Tv+
Julie And The Phantoms - Netflix
The Letter For The King - Netflix
Trinkets - Netflix     

Outstanding Hairstyling

The Big Fib - Disney+
The Real - Syndicated
Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch
The Talk - CBS
The Wendy Williams Show - Syndicated      

Outstanding Makeup For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

Dash & Lily - Netflix
Julie And The Phantoms - Netflix
The Letter For The King - Netflix
Trinkets - Netflix
The Young And The Restless - CBS      

Outstanding Makeup

All That - Nickelodeon
The Real - Syndicated
Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch
The Talk - CBS
The Wendy Williams Show - Syndicated

