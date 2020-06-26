Entertainment Tonight Wins Its 5th Daytime Emmy Award

Entertainment Tonight is now a five-time Emmy-winning show! The longest-running entertainment news program won the Outstanding Entertainment News Program award at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys during Sunday's ceremony, which took place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic and was broadcast on CBS.

This is the first time the awards show has aired on a broadcast network since 2011, and the 14th time it has aired on CBS.

A big thanks goes out to all of ET's loyal viewers, who share in this honor, and as always, we will continue to work hard to provide fans and followers with all the greatest in entertainment news.

