Gwyneth Paltrow has a good reason for strutting out onto the stage at the 71st Emmy Awards. She didn't have a choice.

The 46-year-old star got the gif treatment with her unusual walk to Stevie Wonder's "Superstition" song at Sunday night's ceremony when she stepped out to present the Best Actress award to Killing Eve's Jodie Comer.

"Congratulations to all the performances that won Emmy’s tonight but the best performance of the night is Gwyneth Paltrow’s walk to the stage," one fan wrote.

Paltrow spoke with Today's Savannah Guthrie on Thursday and admitted that she didn't think her walk should've garnered all this attention. "I think I look pretty normal," she said. "I don’t totally get it."

She then explained that her black-and-white vintage Valentino gown might have been to blame for her strut. "There was no slit in the back of the dress -- from 1963, a couture Valentino gown," she noted. "I didn’t want to chop a slit in it."

Paltrow's stylist for the Emmys, Elizabeth Saltzman, also explained to The Hollywood Reporter why it might have been difficult for the Iron Man actress to walk in the gown.

"That’s because in 1963 there were no back slits!" Saltzman shared. "It was not that she was having this fabulous walk, which she already has. In order to keep the dress authentic, I didn’t want to change Mr. Valentino’s design."

Despite the gown's setbacks, Paltrow still chose to rock the look. "It was a fun way to put our nod towards wearing your clothes more than once, to honor a very dear friend, and to look like a billion-dollar babe!" Saltzman dished.

