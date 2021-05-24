2021 Daytime Emmy Awards: Talk Show Host and Lead Actress Nominees Revealed (Exclusive)
The full list of nominees for the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards will soon be revealed, but in the meantime, only ET can share with you the nominees for two major categories.
Drew Barrymore of The Drew Barrymore Show and Sean Evans of Hot Ones are both first-time nominees in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category.
As for Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series, all the actresses chosen this year have been nominated several times before, with Melissa Claire Egan of The Young and the Restless being the only performer who has yet to win. Perhaps this is her year!
The Daytime Emmys will take place on Friday, June 25 and will be broadcast on CBS.
Check out the nominees below.
Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson
The Young and the Restless
Genie Francis as Laura Collins
General Hospital
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis
General Hospital
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick
General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Drew Barrymore
The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sean Evans
Hot Ones | First We Feast
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager
Today Show with Hoda and Jenna
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
The full list of nominees for the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards will be revealed tomorrow at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET.
