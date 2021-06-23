The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be honoring several TV legends. Kathie Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart and Robin Roberts will make special appearances during the awards ceremony to pay tribute to the late Regis Philbin, Alex Trebek and Larry King.

Both Trebek (Jeopardy!) and King (Larry King Now) have posthumous nominations, Trebek for Outstanding Game Show Host and King for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host.

Additionally, The Bold and the Beautiful star Diamond White will be giving a special performance during the In Memoriam segment.

As for who is scheduled to make appearances during the Daytime Emmys, a better question might be: Who isn't involved in the big event?

Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will be attending, and Al Roker, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes and Dr. Jennifer Ashton are among the morning show TV personalities lending their star power.

As for talk show hosts, Drew Barrymore, Gloria Estefan, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest and Tamron Hall will be on hand.

Then there are the soap opera stars, which include Bryton James, Brytni Sarpi, Deidre Hall, Donnell Turner, Cynthia Watros, Heather Tom, Jackée Harry, Robert Scott Wilson, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Tanner Novlan, Kelly Thiebaud and Michelle Stafford.



There will also be appearances by Giada De Laurentiis, Mario Lopez, Nate Burleson, Rachel Lindsay and Sean Kanan.

Hosted by The Talk's Sheryl Underwood, the Daytime Emmys will take place on Friday, June 25. It will be broadcast on CBS, will also be available on the CBS app and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+. For the full list of Daytime Emmy nominees, click here.

