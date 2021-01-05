2021 GRAMMYs Ceremony to Be Postponed Over COVID-19 Concerns

Music's biggest stars will have to wait a little longer for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards.

ET has learned that this year's ceremony -- originally scheduled for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles -- will be postponed over continued concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rolling Stone was the first to report the news, sharing that while organizers have not confirmed a new date for the Trevor Noah-hosted ceremony, their sources say they are aiming to hold the event sometime in March.

Many other major awards shows have already been postponed, including the Oscars, Golden Globes, SAG Awards and more. Check out ET's guide to the 2020-2021 awards season to stay up to date on all scheduling changes.

The 2020 GRAMMY Awards were one of the last awards shows to take place in person before pandemic lockdowns began early last year. However, the mood at that event was a somber one, as the awards show took place on the same day NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

As for the 2021 ceremony, which was initially promised to be held "rain or shine, COVID-19 vaccine or not," honorees will include Beyoncé, this year's most-nominated artist with nine total nods, despite not releasing a new album. Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift all each scored six apiece. And of course, there were also a number of notable surprises and snubs.

The 2021 GRAMMYs will air live on CBS and CBS All Access.

