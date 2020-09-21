Global pandemic, be damned. The upcoming awards season is soldiering on amid unprecedented times -- though the Academy Awards, Globes and other ceremonies are shaping up to look different than any awards shows we've seen before.

This year has seen movie theaters around the world close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic -- with studios repeatedly pushing release dates and film festivals scrapping plans or moving online -- prompting awards bodies to postpone their respective telecasts and adjust eligibility rules to account for continued uncertainty.

Below, ET has your handy awards season calendar to keep you up to date as we learn more about what's to come for the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards and more.

Golden Globes

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards -- originally scheduled for the first Sunday in January -- has been pushed two months to the date previously vacated by the Oscars. Further guidance on eligibility, voting period and revised nominations announcement timing is TBD by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

When: Feb. 28, 2021

Where: The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California

Hosts: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

SAG Awards

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards moved from January to March, with eligibility extended by two months.

When: March 14, 2021

Where: TBA

Here are this year's key dates:

Jan. 11 - Feb. 1: Nominations Voting

Feb. 4: Nominations Announced

Feb. 10 - March 10: Final Voting

BAFTA Awards

Ben StansallAFP via Getty Images

The 74th annual EE British Academy Film Awards will take place two weeks ahead of the Academy Awards, as is customary. (The ceremony was previously set for Feb. 14 and will now "accommodates an extended eligibility period.")

When: April 11, 2021

Where: TBA

Host: TBA

Independent Spirit Awards

The Film Independent Spirit Awards traditionally take place the day before the Oscars -- so when the Academy redated its show, so did Film Independent.

"We will recognize films that were released between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 in acknowledgement of the unique challenges the world of cinema, and the world as a whole, is currently experiencing," Film Independent said in a statement.

When: April 24, 2021

Where: TBA

Host: TBA

The Oscars

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed the 93rd annual Oscars by two months, with its eligibility window extended to Feb. 28.

When: April 25, 2021

Where: Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California

Host:

Here are this year's key dates:

Feb. 1 - 5: Preliminary voting

Feb. 9: Oscar Shortlists Announcement

March 5 - 10: Nominations voting

March 15: Oscar Nominations Announcement

April 15: Oscar Nominees Luncheon

April 15 - 20: Final Oscars voting

Full Calendar

SEPTEMBER 2020

Sept. 2 - 12: Venice International Film Festival

Sept. 4 - 7: Telluride Film Festival

Sept. 10 - 20: Toronto International Film Festival

Sept. 20: Emmy Awards (hosted by Jimmy Kimmel)

Sept. 25 - Oct. 11: New York Film Festival

OCTOBER 2020

Oct. 15 - 22: AFI Fest

NOVEMBER 2020

-

DECEMBER 2020

-

JANUARY 2021

Jan. 18: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced

Jan. 24: Screen Actors Guild Awards

Jan. 31: GRAMMYs

FEBRUARY 2021

Feb. 7: Critics' Choice Awards film nominations announced

Feb. 25 - March 8: Palm Springs International Film Festival

Feb. 28: Golden Globe Awards

MARCH 2021

March 7: Critics' Choice Awards (redated from January 2021)

March 14: Screen Actors Guild Awards

March 15: Oscar nominations announced

APRIL 2021

April 10: Art Directors Guild's Excellence in Production Design Awards

April 10: DGA Awards

April 11: BAFTA Awards

April 24: Film Independent Spirit Awards

April 25: Oscars

