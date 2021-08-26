2021 MTV VMAs: Kacey Musgraves to Make Her Performance Debut
VMAs 2020: Lady Gaga, BTS and The Weeknd Win Big and More of the…
Keke Palmer and More Young Hollywood Stars Recreate Iconic Film …
'Matilda' Turns 25: Mara Wilson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Secrets…
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Kimberlin Brown Talks Big Retu…
Ninja and Pokimane Talk ‘Free Guy’ Cameos and Future Acting Gigs…
Savannah Chrisley Confirms She and Ex Nic Kerdiles Are Back Toge…
‘Nine Perfect Strangers:’ Nicole Kidman Reacts to the Hype Aroun…
Britney Spears Says Fans Only Know 'Half the Story' of Her Conse…
Paris Hilton Talks Future Motherhood Plans and Cooking With Her …
‘Below Deck Mediterranean’s Malia White Was Hesitant to Return f…
Kathy Griffin Reveals She's Removing Half of Left Lung After Can…
Matt Damon Faces Backlash, Billie Eilish Says She Has ‘Terrible …
'Love Is Blind': Jessica Says Amber and Barnett Blocked Her on S…
Anne Hathaway on Why Role in ‘The Princess Diaries’ Was a Dream …
Bazzi on New Music, Overcoming Trauma, and Turning Pain Into Art…
Jenna Dewan on ‘Postpartum Anxiety’ After Giving Birth to Daught…
How Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony Feel About Jennifer Lopez a…
Chrishell Stause Is Dating 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Jason Oppenh…
Candace Cameron Bure Says Sorry for 'Sexy' Holy Spirit TikTok Vi…
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are already shaping up to be epic!
On Thursday, MTV announced that Kacey Musgraves will make her VMAs debut at this year's ceremony, which will be held on Sept. 12. The six-time GRAMMY winner is sure to wow the crowd with a world premiere performance of her new title track, "Star-Crossed."
In addition to Musgraves' performance, MTV announced that it, along with CMT, will exclusively air the premiere of the singer's music video for "Justified," the second song off of her highly anticipated fourth studio album, which is due out Sept. 10.
"Kacey Musgraves is an unstoppable entertainer and we are thrilled to have her partner with MTV Entertainment Group!" Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ and President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, ViacomCBS, said. "From what will be an unforgettable first-time VMAs' performance to orchestrating a cross-brand premiere of her new single tied to her highly-anticipated star-crossed album and film, streaming exclusively on Paramount+ this September, we’re excited to be part of her next chapter as both an artist and creative."
MTV previously announced that Shawn Mendes will debut an all-new performance of his latest hit single, "Summer of Love" at this year's show.
Additionally, Doja Cat, who is serving as this year's host, is taking the stage. All eyes will be on her as she competes for the night's highest honors -- "Video of the Year" and "Artist of the Year."
More must-see performances include Chlöe (of Chloe x Halle fame) making her highly anticipated solo debut on the VMAs stage with the TV performance premiere of her first single, "Have Mercy," and Twenty One Pilots performing their hit single, "Saturday."
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo will also be taking the stage for a sure-to-be unforgettable night.
Cabello is set to deliver a must-see performance of "Don’t Go Yet," following her steamy duet of "Senorita" with Mendes in 2019, while Machine Gun Kelly and Lorde will both be taking the stage for world premiere performances.
MGK will perform his new hit single, "Papercuts." Lorde is expected to sing songs from her latest album, Solar Power, dropping Aug. 20.
Meanwhile, Lil Nas X will "bring yet another genre-defying hit to the VMAs stage," a press release states, while Rodrigo is set to make her debut. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.
The 2021 VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, hear highlights from last year's ceremony in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
2021 MTV VMAs Nominations: The Complete List
MTV Video Music Awards to Honor 9/11 Victims in Return to NYC
Reliving the Most Memorable MTV Video Music Award Moments of All Time