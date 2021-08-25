Doja Cat to Host 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Doja Cat is making her hosting debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards! The singer and rapper took to Instagram to share the exciting news, which comes just one day after MTV announced that she will be one of the performers in this year’s star-studded lineup.

"I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow 🤯 Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @mtv," she captioned the clip of MTV's announcement.

While Doja is no stranger to the VMAs stage, performing her hits, "Say So" and "Like That," and taking home her first-ever Moon Person for PUSH Best New Artist, this year, she is set to raise the bar even higher with another eye-capturing performance and the chance to take home five awards, including two of the night’s highest honors, Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

On Tuesday, MTV announced more performers for the upcoming awards show on Sept. 12. Shawn Mendes will debut an all-new performance of his latest hit single, "Summer of Love." More must-see performances include Chlöe (of Chloe x Halle fame) making her highly anticipated solo debut on the VMAs stage with the TV performance premiere of her first single, "Have Mercy," and Twenty One Pilots performing their hit single, "Saturday."

It was previously announced that Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo will also be taking the stage for a sure-to-be unforgettable night.

Cabello is set to deliver a must-see performance of "Don’t Go Yet," following her steamy duet of "Senorita" with Mendes in 2019, while Machine Gun Kelly and Lorde will both be taking the stage for world premiere performances. MGK will perform his new hit single, "Papercuts." Lorde is expected to sing songs from her latest album, Solar Power, dropping Aug. 20.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X will "bring yet another genre-defying hit to the VMAs stage," a press release states, while Rodrigo is set to make her debut. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

The 2021 VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, check out the list of this year's nominees, below.

RELATED CONTENT

2021 MTV VMAs Nominations: The Complete List

2021 MTV VMAs: Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat and More to Perform

2021 MTV VMAs: Foo Fighters to Receive First-Ever US Global Icon Award

VMAs 2020: Lady Gaga's Big Night Featuring Ariana Grande, 5 Wins and Wild Costumes This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery