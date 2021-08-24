2021 MTV VMAs: Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat and More to Perform
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards are already shaping up to be epic!
On Tuesday, MTV announced more performers for the upcoming awards show on Sept. 12. Shawn Mendes will debut an all-new performance of his latest hit single, "Summer of Love." Doja Cat is also taking the stage and all eyes will be on her as she competes for the night's highest honors -- "Video of the Year" and "Artist of the Year." More must-see performances include Chlöe (of Chloe x Halle fame) making her highly anticipated solo debut on the VMAs stage with the TV performance premiere of her first single, "Have Mercy," and Twenty One Pilots performing their hit single, "Saturday."
It was previously announced that Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly and Olivia Rodrigo will also be taking the stage for a sure-to-be unforgettable night.
Cabello is set to deliver a must-see performance of "Don’t Go Yet," following her steamy duet of "Senorita" with Mendes in 2019, while Machine Gun Kelly and Lorde will both be taking the stage for world premiere performances. MGK will perform his new hit single, "Papercuts." Lorde is expected to sing songs from her latest album, Solar Power, dropping Aug. 20.
Meanwhile, Lil Nas X will "bring yet another genre-defying hit to the VMAs stage," a press release states, while Rodrigo is set to make her debut. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.
The 2021 VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, hear highlights from last year's ceremony in the video below.
