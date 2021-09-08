2021 MTV VMAs: Travis Barker to Perform With Machine Gun Kelly
VMAs 2020: Lady Gaga, BTS and The Weeknd Win Big and More of the…
ACM Honors: Luke Combs, Dan + Shay and More Celebrate Country’s …
GQ Men of the Year Awards: Idris Elba, Ed Sheeran, Rege-Jean Pag…
Savannah Chrisley Confirms She and Ex Nic Kerdiles Are Back Toge…
‘Nine Perfect Strangers:’ Nicole Kidman Reacts to the Hype Aroun…
Britney Spears Says Fans Only Know 'Half the Story' of Her Conse…
Beyonce Talks Fame, Teases New Music in Rare Interview
Jason Momoa Talks 'Aquaman 2,' Sweet Girl' and Dad Life (Exclusi…
Beyonce Shares Rare Glimpse at Twins in New Ivy Park Kids Ad
‘Heels’ Star Stephen Amell Talks Injuring Himself on the First D…
'AGT' Judges React to Finally Having a Live Audience Again
Renée Elise Goldsberry & Big Show Fight Bad Guys in 'Fast & Furi…
‘Invisible Monsters’ Shows the Heinous Nature of BTK’s Murders (…
Dixie D'Amelio Gets Emotional as Boyfriend Noah Beck Consoles Her
Britney Spears’ Father Jamie to Remove Himself as Conservator
Kevin Hart Dishes About His New ‘Off the Cuff’ Talk Show ‘Hart t…
Alex Rodriguez Talks Moving Forward After 'Incredible' Past 5 Ye…
Alex Rodriguez on Bringing His Entrepreneurial Spirit to ‘Be the…
Ariana Grande Responds After Selena Gomez Sings Her Song
Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker are teaming up for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards!
On Wednesday, MTV announced the rockers will be hitting the stage for the world premiere performance of their new single, “papercuts."
Barker will also be presenting at this year's VMAs, along with AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, 50 Cent, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora and Simone Biles.
Additionally, Justin Bieber is set to make his epic return to the VMAs for the first time in six years. The pop star leads this year's nominations with seven nods, including two of the night’s biggest awards, Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. Bieber has not graced the VMAs stage since 2015 when he performed his hit song, "What Do You Mean?"
In addition, Kacey Musgraves will make her VMAs debut at this year's ceremony. The six-time GRAMMY winner is sure to wow the crowd with a world premiere performance of her new title track, "Star-Crossed."
MTV also announced that it, along with CMT, will exclusively air the premiere of the singer's music video for "Justified," the second song off of her highly anticipated fourth studio album, which is due out Sept. 10.
"Kacey Musgraves is an unstoppable entertainer and we are thrilled to have her partner with MTV Entertainment Group!" said Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer of Music for Paramount+ and President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events for ViacomCBS. "From what will be an unforgettable first-time VMAs' performance to orchestrating a cross-brand premiere of her new single tied to her highly-anticipated star-crossed album and film, streaming exclusively on Paramount+ this September, we’re excited to be part of her next chapter as both an artist and creative."
MTV previously announced that Shawn Mendes will debut an all-new performance of his latest hit single, "Summer of Love" at this year's show.
Additionally, Doja Cat, who is serving as this year's host, is taking the stage. All eyes will be on her as she competes for the night's highest honors -- "Video of the Year" and "Artist of the Year."
More must-see performances include Chlöe (of Chloe x Halle fame) making her highly anticipated solo debut on the VMAs stage with the TV performance premiere of her first single, "Have Mercy," and Twenty One Pilots performing their hit single, "Saturday."
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo will also be taking the stage for a sure-to-be unforgettable night.
Cabello is set to deliver a must-see performance of "Don’t Go Yet," following her steamy duet of "Senorita" with Mendes in 2019.
Meanwhile, Lil Nas X will "bring yet another genre-defying hit to the VMAs stage," while Rodrigo is set to make her debut. Additional performers will be announced at a later date.
Additional performers include Jack Harlow, The Kid LAROI, Ozuna and Tainy.
The 2021 VMAs will air live from the Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, hear highlights from last year's ceremony in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
2021 MTV VMAs Nominations: The Complete List
Lorde Drops Out of MTV VMAs Due to 'Change in Production Elements'
MTV Video Music Awards to Honor 9/11 Victims in Return to NYC
Reliving the Most Memorable MTV Video Music Award Moments of All Time
Related Gallery