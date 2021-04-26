Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Let's be honest: Eye-catching evening bags and clutches are nothing new to Hollywood's red carpets -- especially at the 2021 Oscars. After all, the tiny bag style is perfect for carrying essentials for the night, including lipstick, house keys and perhaps an acceptance speech. But at the 93rd Academy Awards, stars went for even bolder styles with their statement bags, if they chose to carry one.

The 2021 Oscars red carpet saw no shortage of noteworthy style moments -- including a swoon-worthy moment between Riz Ahmed and his wife, novelist Fatima Farheed Mirza, and an aww-inducing appearance from Minari's Alan Kim. But among those, some attendees used their clutch bags to make a subtle statement for the night.

Hollywood's biggest night of the year is no exception to classic styling tricks, like matching your purse to your ensemble. But if the purse trend spotted on this year's red carpet was any indication, 2021 is the year to get playful with style. From pops of color to novelty shapes -- including an unexpected reference to food -- take a look at how the industry's biggest names sported luxury statement bags at the Oscars this year.

Scroll down to see the best statement bags from the 2021 Oscars red carpet and then shop our favorite statement bags on the market to create a stylish look inspired by the trend.

Angela Bassett

To accompany her custom off-the-shoulder Alberta Ferretti gown, Angela Bassett carried a playful and sparkling lip-shaped clutch -- which was covered in crystals -- by Judith Leiber.

Celeste Waite

Another crystal-embellished piece we spotted on the red carpet was artist Celeste Waite's anatomical heart clutch, which comes fresh off the runway of Gucci's latest collection.

Elvira Lind

Danish screenwriter and director Elvira Lind -- whose work, The Letter Room, was nominated for Best Live Action Short Film -- gave her black-and-white dress an added pop of color with the addition of her magenta pink fan-shaped clutch, which she matched to her face mask.

Erica Rivinoja

Perhaps the most head-turning bag of the bunch was that of screenwriter Erica Rivinoja, who co-wrote the screenplay for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Rivinoja sported a shrimp-shaped resin bag by Edie Parker for the special occasion.

