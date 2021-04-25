Alan Kim may only be 9 years old, but he's already proving he has an eye for fashion!

The young actor -- who stars in Lee Isaac Chung's Best Picture nominee, Minari -- sported an adorably fresh and dapper ensemble from the American fashion designer Thom Browne for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards.

Kim, who made his appearance on the red carpet with the film's producer, Christina Oh, made a case for the school uniform-inspired classic shorts tuxedo with a pair of knee-high socks. The actor completed his ensemble with a white button-down shirt, a bow tie and black brogue shoes.The Minari star shared his Oscars look on Instagram in a series of photos with his dog, Cream, before heading to the awards show -- which is being held at the Dolby Theatre and Union Station in Los Angeles.

Kim plays David, the young son of Jacob (played by Best Actor nominee Steven Yeun), a Korean man who starts a farm in Arkansas in the 1980s. In addition to Best Picture and Best Actor, Minari is also nominated for Best Achievement in Directing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Score.

Follow along at ETonline.com for all our Oscars style coverage and live updates, including the Oscars winners list, updated as statuettes are handed out.

