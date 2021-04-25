Hollywood's biggest names have arrived at the 2021 Academy Awards! After a months-long delay caused by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the stars stepped out in style to attend the intimate and mostly Zoom-free Oscars ceremony.

Dressed to the nines in the most glamorous gowns, designer tuxedos and lavish looks, A-listers did not disappoint when it came to stepping out on the red carpet.

The ever-elegant Glenn Close opted for a sophisticated royal blue beaded, long-sleeve dress with silk gloves and matching trousers all by Armani Privé. She completed the look with pear-shaped diamond and platinum pendant earrings by Kwiat, a three stone Burmese sapphire and diamond ring by Fred Leighton, and black pointed-toe heels.

Lakeith Stanfield brought the fun and fashion with his ensemble. The Best Supporting Actor nominee wore a custom black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jumpsuit to the celebration.

Regina King exuded elegance in a custom, structured sky blue Louis Vuitton gown. The dress featured winged sleeves with silver detailing.

