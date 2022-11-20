This year's American Music Awards were a true celebration of art and spectacle! The star-studded extravaganza featured some of the biggest names in music being honored for their achievements and delivering some jaw-dropping live performances.

With Wayne Brady as the night's emcee, fans got a chance to see how the born entertainer helmed a high-spirited awards show with ease and class.

Amid the fun, jaw-dropping musical performances, viewers were also treated to a slew of heartfelt acceptance speeches and powerful messages from some of the night's big winners.

Read on for some of the biggest moments from the 2022 AMAs!



Pink Opens the Show With Retro Fun

Welcome to @Pink's Rink!! 🛼 Never gonna stop loving that performance ❤️ #AMAspic.twitter.com/AMq5EFbEvy — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022

Pink busted out her rollerblades, fishnets, jean jacket and a blend of neon and pastel for a wonderfully upbeat and enthusiastic live debut of her new song "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," to kick off Sunday's fun show on the right note.



Wayne Brady Rocks His Musical Monologue

Our #AMAs host @WayneBrady kicking things off at the 50th annual #AMAs

Let's start handing out some awards, shall we?? 🏆



Let's start handing out some awards, shall we?? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/K08Zpb2qQv — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022

Leave it to Wayne Brady to not just bring comedic timing to his AMAs hosting, but also some song and dance. Although Brady kicked things up a notch when he turned his monologue into a full-on rock concert performance that raised the bar for scene-stealing moments.



Dove Cameron Shares Powerful Message

We 🫶 you @DoveCameron.



Congrats on your FIRST American Music Award! 🏆 #AMAspic.twitter.com/PCdCIlGKH6 — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 21, 2022

After winning the New Artist of the Year Award, Dove Cameron dedicated the honor to the LGBTQ+ community in an emotional highlight of the night. "I want to start by saying that every award that I ever win will always be first and foremost dedicated to the queer community at large," Cameron shared. "You guys have carved out such a space for me to be myself and to write music about it, and I’ve never felt safer or more loved and more supported." She also addressed the tragic shooting in Colorado Springs on Saturday, sharing, "On the heels of the tragedy that happened at Club Q in Colorado Springs, I want to remind everyone how important queer visibility is, and how important our community is."



Carrie Underwood Flies High

Hey kids, THAT’S how you perform LIVE!!! Carrie Underwood is a superstar 🔥🔥🔥#AMAs

pic.twitter.com/T2NSiYcbNM — All About Carrie (NEW) (@allabout_cu) November 21, 2022

For her powerhouse performance of her new track "Crazy Angels," Carrie Underwood took to the air, flying high above the audience in a sphere made of metal bars. The aerialist owned the stage before she even got to it, and delivered one of the most memorable numbers of the night.



GloRilla with Cardi B

One of the biggest surprises of the night came during GloRilla's cyberpunk-influenced performance of "Tomorrow 2," where she was joined on stage by Cardi B, making an unannounced appearance. Clad in a baby blue ensemble, Cardi had the crowd on their feet when she stepped out to perform her viral verse and had a big smile during the whole song. The moment marked Cardi's first televised performance following the death of rapper Takeoff, the former Migos bandmate and cousin of Cardi's husband, Offset.

Taylor Swift's Big Night

Taylor Swift couldn't have had a better night at this year's show, winning six awards out of a total of six nominations -- a clean sweep! Swift took home the trophies for Favorite Female Pop Artist, and Favorite Pop Album as well as Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album. She also took home the awards for Favorite Music Video and finally Artist of the Year! This also meant having to make multiple acceptance speeches that gave fans more Swift screen time than they could have ever hoped for.

For the complete 2022 American Music Awards winners list, check here!

