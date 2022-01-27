2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations: Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Karol G and More Nominated
The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations are here!
Celebrating the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and app from last year, the ninth edition of the awards ceremony is set to be a star-studded affair. Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Karol G, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny and many more are among the nominees.
This year, listeners will have the chance to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine this year’s Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year and the first-ever TikTok Songwriter of the Year and Best Comeback Album.
Additionally, Producer of the Year and Songwriter of the Year nominees will be announced at a later date. Additional categories include Label of the Year and individual winners for Album of the Year in music’s biggest genres, including Pop, Country, Alternative, Rock, Dance, Hip-Hop, R&B, Latin and Regional Mexican formats.
The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, on Tuesday, March 22 on FOX.
See the nominees below:
Song of the Year:
“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Levitating” - Dua Lipa
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“positions” - Ariana Grande
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Male Artist of the Year:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
AJR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Best Collaboration:
“Best Friend”- Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Best New Pop Artist:
Giveon
Måneskin
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
Alternative Song of the Year:
“All My Favorite Songs” - Weezer featuring AJR
“Follow You” - Imagine Dragons
“Monsters” - All Time Low featuring blackbear
“my ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
“Shy Away” - twenty one pilots
Alternative Artist of the Year:
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Best New Alternative Artist:
Cannons
Clairo
girl in red
Måneskin
WILLOW
Rock Song of the Year:
“And So It Went” - The Pretty Reckless
“Living The Dream” - Five Finger Death Punch
“Nowhere Generation” - Rise Against
“Wait A Minute My Girl” - Volbeat
“Waiting On A War” - Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year:
Chevelle
Five Finger Death Punch
Foo Fighters
Mammoth WVH
The Pretty Reckless
Best New Rock Artist:
All Good Things
Architects
Ayron Jones
Mammoth WVH
Zero 9:36
Country Song of the Year:
“Famous Friends” - Chris Young & Kane Brown
“Forever After All” - Luke Combs
“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Just The Way” - Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown
“The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett
Country Artist of the Year:
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
Best New Country Artist:
Lainey Wilson
Niko Moon
Parker McCollum
Ryan Hurd
Tenille Arts
Dance Song of the Year:
“BED” - Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta
“Do It To It” - ACRAZE featuring Cherish
“Heartbreak Anthem” - Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
“Love Tonight” - Shouse
“You” - Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae
Dance Artist of the Year:
Anabel Englund
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Regard
Swedish House Mafia
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“Essence” - WizKid featuring Tems
“Time Today” - Moneybagg Yo
“Up” - Cardi B
“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
“What You Know Bout Love” - Pop Smoke
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
BIA
Coi Leray
Lil Tjay
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu
R&B Song of the Year:
“Damage” - H.E.R.
“Good Days” - SZA
“Heartbreak Anniversary” - Giveon
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” - Jazmine Sullivan
R&B Artist of the Year:
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Giveon
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Tank
Best New R&B Artist:
Chlöe
Giveon
Tone Stith
VanJess
Vedo
Latin Song of the Year:
“BICHOTA” - KAROL G
“In Da Getto” - J Balvin & Skrillex
“Pepas” - Farruko
“Todo De Ti” - Rauw Alejandro
“Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny
Latin Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Camilo
Farruko
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro
Best New Latin Artist:
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Maria Becerra
Nicki Nicole
Tokischa
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“¿Qué Tienen Tus Palabras?” - Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
“A La Antigüita” - Calibre 50
“Dime Cómo Quieres” - Christian Nodal featuring Ángela Aguilar
“La Casita” - Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
“Mi Primer Derrota” - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
“Saludos a Mi Ex” - Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)” - Taylor Swift
“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
“deja vu” - Olivia Rodrigo
“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish
“Heat Waves” - Glass Animals
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Your Power” - Billie Eilish
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
“Fix You” (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves
“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello
“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes
“Heather” (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae
“I'm Still Standing” (Elton John) - Demi Lovato
“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X
“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
#Arianators - Ariana Grande
#Beliebers - Justin Bieber
#BTSARMY - BTS
#Harries - Harry Styles
#Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion
#Limelights - Why Don't We
#Livies - Olivia Rodrigo
#Louies - Louis Tomlinson
#Rushers - Big Time Rush
#Selenators - Selena Gomez
#Swifties - Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
“Build a B*tch” - Bella Poarch
“Butter” - BTS
“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring Sza
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Peaches” - Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon
“Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Bella Poarch
Claire Rosinkranz
Jax
JORDY
Tai Verdes
Tayler Holder
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) - Andy Barron
Love On Tour (Harry Styles) - Anthony PHAM
Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) - Cynthia Parkhurst
What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) - David Bergman
Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) - Elliott Ingham
The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) - PROJECTBLACKBOXX
2021 Tour (Maroon 5) - Travis Schneider
TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category
“Beggin’” - Måneskin
“good 4 u” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Just For Me” - PinkPantheress
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Thot Sh*t” - Megan Thee Stallion
“TWINNEM” - Coi Leray
“Up” - Cardi B
“Woman” - Doja Cat
Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
30 - Adele
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
Solar Power - Lorde
Star-Crossed - Kacey Musgraves
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers
Voyage - ABBA
TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
Alexa Chalnick
ASTON
Cassa Jackson
Ellie Dixon
Jax
Lauren Weintraub
Peytan Porter
Sarah Barrios
vaultboy
Social voting begins Jan. 27, and will close on March 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.
