iHeartRadio is celebrating Black History Month with their 2nd annual Living Black! Empowered by AT&T celebrations. The month-long celebration is set to include a special event that will feature performances by Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo and Ari Lennox. In addition, Lizzo will celebrate with a special performance at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles. The event will broadcast live on TikTok and across iHeartMedia’s various Hip-Hop and R&B radio stations and the iHearRadio app on February 23.
In addition to the stacked line-up, J. Cole, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie and Bas are all scheduled to make special appearances. The event will mark the first time that TiKTok and iHeartMedia collaborate.
Throughout the month of February, Living Black! will highlight and celebrate the past, present and future of the culture through conversations and tributes that will educate and inspire. Artists, influencers and thought leaders will create a series of original audio content that will honor the month's impact.
“iHeartRadio Living Black is a bold celebration of Black culture and showcases the beauty and influence of the Black experience, “ Thea Mitchem, Executive VP of Programming Hip Hop and R&B Strategy for iHeartMedia said in a statement.
“We’re thrilled to build upon the Living Black! foundation in our second year and excited to once again work with Magic Lemonade on this wonderful celebration.”
For those who can’t tune into the celebration, the event will premiere on the iHeartRadio YouTube channel starting on Feb 24 at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST. Living Black! will air on the channel until March 6.
