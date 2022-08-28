Jack Harlow is having a major moment at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Harlow opened Sunday night's show with a performance of "First Class," straight from an airplane set. Dressed as a flight attendant, Harlow was surrounded by seated celebrities including Lil Nas X, Avril Lavigne, Chloe Bailey, Jimmy Fallon, Saucy Santana and Becky G.

But that's not the only surprise he had in store for his first solo VMAs performance. The 24-year-old shocked the crowd when he brought out Fergie. Donning a metallic silver skirt and top printed with "First Class" in red stamp font, the former Black Eyed Peas vocalist sang part of her 2006 smash "Glamorous," which is sampled on Harlow's Billboard Hot 100-topping hit.

Had to have @jackharlow open the #VMAs and take us straight to FIRST CLASS 👏✈️ pic.twitter.com/WK35E7ldzE — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

Ahead of the show, Harlow hit the carpet at New Jersey's Prudential Center in an eye-catching, all-leather look. The ensemble was complete with a scarf-like undershirt and shades to block out the flashing camera lights.

Among Harlow's seven nominations at the Aug. 28 ceremony -- tying with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X for the most nods -- are the top honors of Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. While those awards have yet to be announced, Harlow was an early winner Sunday, taking home the Best Collaboration award for his part on the Lil Nas X hit, "INDUSTRY BABY."

In addition to performing, serving looks and taking home trophies, Harlow is also serving as the night's co-emcee alongside Nicki MInaj and LL Cool J.

See more from the VMAs below.

