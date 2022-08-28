Jack Harlow Hits VMAs Red Carpet In All-Leather Look

Jack Harlow is stepping out in style at the VMAs. On Sunday, the 24-year-old rapper attended the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at New Jersey's Prudential Center and opted for an eye-catching, all-leather look for the event.

Harlow, who's co-hosting Sunday's ceremony alongside Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J, wore a fashionable leather suit for his big night. The ensemble was complete with a scarf-like undershirt and shades to block out the flashing camera lights.

In addition to his co-hosting duties, Harlow is set to make his solo performance debut at the 2022 ceremony, after taking the stage last year for an unforgettable performance of "INDUSTRY BABY" with Lil Nas X.

The rapper earned seven nominations this year, earning him, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar a three-way tie for the most nods. "INDUSTRY BABY" got Harlow nominations in the Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography categories. He's also in contention for the Artist of the Year award.

