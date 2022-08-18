Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow Team Up to Host MTV Video Music Awards 2022
MTV VMAs 2021: All the Best Moments
Remembering Olivia Newton-John: Watch ET's Favorite Moments With…
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Open Up About 'Laguna Bea…
Lala Kent on Navigating the Aftermath of Randall Emmett Drama an…
Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Teases Next Chapter of 'Shahs of Sunset' Aft…
Lisa Vanderpump Shuts Down Fan Dreams of 'RHOBH' Cameo With Garc…
How James Kennedy Prepared Girlfriend Ally Lewber for Filming 'V…
Brad Pitt Turns Fashion Lewks at European ‘Bullet Train’ Premier…
Ethan Hawke on ‘The Last Movie Stars’ and His ‘Stranger Things’ …
'Jackass' Cast on ‘Shark Week’ Return Following Poopies' Near-Fa…
Kim Richards on Possible 'RHOBH' Return and Playing 'Peacemaker'…
ESPY Awards 2022: Mickey Guyton Jokes About Steph Curry's Singin…
Royal Family Receives Apology From BBC Over Controversial Prince…
Retta on Not Feeling Guilty About Criticizing People on 'Ugliest…
Nikki Bella Reflects on Legendary WWE Career and Shares Update o…
Mandy Moore on Canceling Music Tour and Teaming Up With Lumenis …
‘House of the Dragon’ Cast on Upholding ‘Game of Thrones’ Legacy…
'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Trailer Debuts at Comic-Con 2022
Ashton Kutcher on ‘That ‘90s Show’ and Filming in ‘Nostalgic’ Ba…
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are just around the corner, and the masters of ceremony have officially been named! Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow will team up to share emcee duties, it was announced on Thursday.
In a press release for the event, the trio of hip-hop superstars are said to be taking a "more innovative and unique approach" to traditional hosting.
The show will air live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, with Minaj set to receive the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. For his part, LL Cool J earned the same honor back in 1997.
Minaj is set to perform at the VMAs for the first time since 2018. Harlow -- who is tied with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X for the most nominations this year, with seven nods -- is also on tap to make his VMAs solo performance debut. Other performers set to take the stage at the 2022 VMAs include Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Måneskin Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco.
Fans can vote for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, Aug. 19 -- voting for the Best New Artist category is active until the night of the awards show.
For the third consecutive year, the MTV VMAs will also simulcast on The CW Network, making the show available to an expanded broadcast audience, in addition to BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1. Tune in Aug. 28!
RELATED CONTENT:
MTV VMAs 2022: Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK and More to Perform
Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs
Britney Spears Kisses Madonna at Her Wedding 19 Years After MTV Kiss
MTV VMAs Returning to New Jersey With a Live Audience Full of Fans
Machine Gun Kelly Says Backstage VMAs Drama Could Be Made into a Doc
Related Gallery