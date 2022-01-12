2022 SAG Award Nominations: The Biggest Surprises and Snubs

Awards season is trying its best to return to form this year -- but that doesn't mean there aren't some surprises in store!

The nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday -- honoring some of the best performances in film and television over the last year -- and with them came plenty of snubs and surprises.

From the shock of Oscar frontrunner Kristen Stewart not even scoring a nomination to the pleasant surprise of Squid Game'sfour nominations, there's plenty to talk about when it comes to this year's SAG Awards, and it will be especially interesting to see how predictive these nods are of future Oscars and Emmys glory.

Here's some of the biggest snubs and surprises from this year's nominations:

FILM

SNUB: Kristen Stewart Shut Out

Thought to be a frontrunner for Best Actress this awards season, Stewart got shut out of the category for her performance as Princess Diana in Spencer -- losing her spot to dark horse nominees like The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Jessica Chastain and Respect's Jennifer Hudson. Is Nicole Kidman now the one to beat?

SURPRISE: Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper Over the Belfast Boys

Apart from The Power of the Dog's Kodi Smit-McPhee and perhaps CODA's Troy Kotsur, the supporting actor category feels fairly wide open this year. However, it was still a bit of a surprise to see Ben Affleck's wholesome Tender Bar performance and Bradley Cooper's manic turn as real-life Hollywood icon Jon Peters in Licorice Pizza score nods in the category, especially over Belfast's lauded stars, Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds.

SNUB: Nothing's Coming for West Side Story

Yes, there were a lot of great ensembles this year, but nothing quite on the scale of the triple-threat performances put forth by the West Side Storycast. Thankfully, Ariana DeBose got her much-deserved nod, but it was a shame not to see Rachel Zegler, Mike Faist and the ensemble cast get recognition for Steven Spielberg's stunning reimagining of the classic musical.

TELEVISION

SURPRISE: Squid Game Is a Winner

No games here! The breakout South Korean drama -- which had the biggest series debut in Netflix history -- continued its stellar year, earning nods for stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon, as well as a cast nomination for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series and a nod for Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series.

SNUB: Pose Strikes Out

Following Michaela Jaé Rodriguez's historic Golden Globes win over the weekend, it was a shock not to see her nominated for Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series. Elsewhere, Billy Porter was shut out of a possible nom by Succession's stronghold in the drama categories and the ensemble cast was also not nominated, marking the third season in a row that Pose has been blanked by the SAGs.

SURPRISE: Yellowstone Rounds Up a Surprise Nom

The Kevin Costner-starring western series is a high-rated fan favorite, but it hasn't received much awards acclaim until now. The show's cast earned a nomination for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series, beating out SAG darling This Is Us, among other favorites.

SNUB: Issa Rae and Selena Gomez Miss Out in Comedy Categories

Insecure is another series that's never received any love from the SAG Awards, so it's disappointing but not surprising that creator and star Issa Rae makes the snub list once again. However, with both of her co-stars earning nods in their category, it was a bit of a shock that the third member of Only Murders in the Building's lauded trio, Selena Gomez, got blanked for her performance. The SAGs just love Sandra Oh!

The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards will air on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.

