2023 CMT Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

The winners will soon be rolling in for the 2023 CMT Music Awards!

This year, Lainey Wilson leads the charge with four noms, including Performance of the Year and Female Video of the Year, with three nominees tied for second place -- Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, and CMT Music Awards co-host Kane Brown.

Across all categories, CMT is recognizing 21 first-time nominees, with Carrie Underwood, the most awarded artist in CMT history, also earning another nod this year.

Hosted by Brown and Kelsea Ballerini -- also a nominee this year -- the CMT Music Awards air at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sunday from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+.

Check below for updates to the complete list of nominations, with winners in bold:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton - "No Body"

Carrie Underwood - "Hate My Heart"

Cody Johnson - "Human"

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - "wait in the truck"

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - "Thank God"

Morgan Wallen - "You Proof"

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce - “What He Didn’t Do”

Carrie Underwood - “Ghost Story”

Gabby Barrett - “Pick Me Up”

Kelsea Ballerini - “HEARTFIRST”

Lainey Wilson - “Heart Like a Truck”

Maren Morris - “Humble Quest”

Miranda Lambert - “Actin’ Up”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman - “Rock and a Hard Place”

Cody Johnson - “Human”

Cole Swindell - “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

Jelly Roll - “Son of a Sinner”

Kane Brown - “Like I Love Country Music”

Luke Combs - “The Kind of Love We Make” Morgan Wallen - “Wasted on You”

GROUP/DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR



Dan + Shay - “You (Performance Video)”

Lady A - “Summer State of Mind”

Little Big Town - “Hell Yeah”

Parmalee - “Take My Name”

The War and Treaty - “That’s How Love Is Made”

Zac Brown Band - “Out in the Middle”

BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna - “Narcissist”

Kylie Morgan - “If He Wanted to He Would”

MacKenzie Porter - “Pickup”

Megan Moroney - “Tennessee Orange”

Morgan Wade - “Wilder Days”

Tiera Kennedy - “Found It in You”

BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bailey Zimmerman - “Fall in Love”

Corey Kent - “Wild as Her”

Drake Milligan - “Sounds Like Something I’d Do”

Jackson Dean - “Don’t Come Lookin’”

Jelly Roll - “Son of a Sinner”

Nate Smith - “Whiskey on You”





COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley - “Worth a Shot”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson - “wait in the truck”

Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt - “Wishful Drinking”

Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown - “Thank God”

Midland feat. Jon Pardi - “Longneck Way to Go”

Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott - “She Likes It”

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry - “Where We Started”





CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR



Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton - “Colors” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Chris Stapleton - “Whenever You Come Around” (from “CMT Giants: Vince Gill”)

Cody Johnson - “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - “Never Say Never” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Darius Rucker - “Let Her Cry” (from “CMT Storytellers”)

Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson - “Lay Me Down” (from “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn”)

LeAnn Rimes with Ashley McBryde & Carly Pearce - “One Way Ticket” (from “CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends”)

Keith Urban - “Wild Hearts” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

The Judds - “Love Can Build a Bridge” (from 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)

Wynonna Judd & Brandi Carlile - “The Rose” (from “Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration”)

CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Charley Crockett - “Time of the Cottonwood Trees” (from “CMT Campfire Sessions”)

Chris Young - “Gettin’ You Home” (from “CMT Stages”)

Ingrid Andress - “Wishful Drinking” (from “CMT Studio Sessions”)

Jelly Roll - “Son of a Sinner” (from “CMT All Access”)

Megan Moroney - “Tennessee Orange” (from “CMT Viral to Verified”)

Scotty McCreery - “Damn Strait” (from “CMT Campfire Sessions”)

The 2023 CMT Music Awards airs live on CBS and is streaming on Paramount+. For more coverage of the big event, including all of the night's winners, keep checking back with ETonline.

For a look back at last year's awards ceremony, check out the links below.

