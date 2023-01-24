As the Oscars prepare to bring another awards season to a close, it's not without its own mix of snubs and surprises. On Tuesday, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams revealed the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, and there were definitely a few names missing from the final list and some unexpected additions that many didn't see coming.

Among them were lack of nominations for any female directors as well as Nope, while Andrea Riseborough, Brian Tyree Henry and Stephanie Hsu were among the unexpected names listed in the acting categories. And then there was the Tom Cruise of it all.

Below is a breakdown of the biggest shockers and omissions from the 2023 Oscar nominations:

SNUB: Tom Cruise for Best Actor

While Tom Cruise did pick up a nomination for Best Picture as producer of Top Gun: Maverick, there were many that thought this might be the year he received his fourth acting nomination considering his well-received performance in one of 2022's biggest films. The Top Gun sequel, however, did get several major nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song for Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand."

SURPRISE: Stephanie Hsu for Best Supporting Actress

While there's been no shortage of love bestowed upon Everything Everywhere All at Once this awards season, much of it has been focused on Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan. Now, Stephanie Hsu is officially in the mix, nominated for her first Oscar alongside co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who is also a first-time nominee. Collectively, that's four first-time acting noms among the breakout film's cast -- the most acting nominees for any film this year.

SNUB: All Female Directors

Once again, the Academy Awards failed to recognize any of the women behind the camera who were viable contenders this year. Among them, Sarah Polley (Women Talking), Charlotte Wells (Aftersun), Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King), Chinonye Chukwu (Till) and Maria Schrader (She Said). Meanwhile, the only women nominated for Best Director since 1929 are: Jane Campion, Chloé Zhao, Emerald Fennell, Greta Gerwig, Kathryn Bigelow, Sofia Coppola and Lina Wertmüller.

SURPRISE: Brian Tyree Henry for Best Supporting Actor

Although Atlanta breakout star Brian Tyree Henry has proven to be a formidable presence onscreen, Causeway hasn't had the biggest impact on the awards season so far. Up until this point, Henry was nominated for a Critics Choice Award and an Independent Spirit Award for his turn as an auto mechanic in the psychological drama lead by Jennifer Lawrence. But we're happy to see Henry graduate to the big leagues with his first Oscar nomination.

SNUB: Nope Being Shut Out

After Jordan Peele made history at the Oscars with Get Out, his follow-ups have had less and less of an impact at the Academy Awards. And disappointingly, Nope was shut out entirely. Not only should it have been a contender for some of the top prizes, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay, but many thought Keke Palmer had a legitimate shot at scoring her first acting nom.

SURPRISE: Andrea Riseborough for Best Actress

The biggest shock came when Andrea Riseborough's name was listed in the Best Actress category for To Leslie, meaning that several others, including Danielle Deadwyler (Till) and Viola Davis (The Woman King), were left out in the cold. And prior to Tuesday's announcement, her name has only been mentioned once, for an Independent Spirit Award. But if you're wondering how she managed to be included here, it is due to a late-in-the-season, star-studded word-of-mouth campaign.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.

RELATED CONTENT:

2023 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List

2023 Awards Season Guide to Golden Globes, GRAMMYs, Oscars and More

2023 SAG Award Nominations: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

2023 GRAMMY Nominations: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

Related Gallery