2024 Independent Spirit Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 39th Independent Spirit Awards, hosted by Aidy Bryant, were held on Sunday, Feb. 25.
The film and television winners for the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards were handed out live on Sunday night. Continuing a long-standing tradition, the 39th annual ceremony, which honors and celebrates independent filmmakers and breakout TV shows, took place at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, and was hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Aidy Bryant.
This year, American Fiction, May December and Past Lives led the film nominations with five nods each. The Holdovers and Passages followed closely behind with four apiece. Ultimately, American Fiction and Past Lives won big, each securing several wins throughout the night.
In television, Beef was triumphant in two categories: Best New Scripted Series and Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series for star Ali Wong.
Some winners were announced ahead of the show, with Kelly Reichardt's Showing Up receiving the Robert Altman Award -- which is given to a film's director, casting director, and ensemble cast. On the TV side, Jury Duty was named the Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series.
See the complete list of winners below:
MOVIES
Best Feature
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
May December
Passages
Past Lives -- **WINNER!
We Grown Now
Best Director
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Todd Haynes, May December
William Oldroyd, Eileen
Ira Sachs, Passages
Celine Song, Past Lives -- **WINNER!
Best First Feature
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Earth Mama
A Thousand and One -- **WINNER!
Upon Entry
Best Lead Performance
Jessica Chastain, Memory
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Trace Lysette, Monica
Natalie Portman, May December
Judy Reyes, Birth/Rebirth
Franz Rogowski, Passages
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction -- **WINNER!
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Best Supporting Performance
Erika Alexander, American Fiction
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Noah Galvin, Theater Camp
Anne Hathaway, Eileen
Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry
Marin Ireland, Eileen
Charles Melton, May December
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers -- **WINNER!
Catalina Saavedra, Rotting in the Sun
Ben Whishaw, Passages
Best Breakthrough Performance
Marshawn Lynch, Bottoms
Atibon Nazaire, Mountains
Tia Nomore, Earth Mama
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers -- **WINNER!
Anaita Wali Zada, Fremont
Best Screenplay
David Hemingson, The Holdovers
Cord Jefferson, American Fiction -- **WINNER!
Laura Moss, Brendan J. O'Brien, Birth/Rebirth
Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott, Bottoms
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best First Screenplay
Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik, May December -- **WINNER!
Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt, Theater Camp
Tomás Gómez Bustillo, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Laurel Parmet, The Starling Girl
Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez, Upon Entry
Best Cinematography
Katelin Arizmendi, Monica
Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers -- **WINNER!
Jomo Fray, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
Pablo Lozano, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint
Pat Scola, We Grown Now
Best Editing
Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, Sofía Subercaseaux, Rotting in the Sun
Stephanie Filo, We Grown Now
Daniel Garber, How to Blow Up a Pipeline -- **WINNER!
Jon Philpot, Theater Camp
Emanuele Tiziani, Upon Entry
Best Documentary
Bye Bye Tiberias
Four Daughters -- **WINNER!
Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
Kokomo City
The Mother of All Lies
Best International Film
Anatomy of a Fall -- **WINNER!
Godland
Mami Wata
Tótem
The Zone of Interest
Robert Altman Award
Showing Up -- **WINNER!
Director: Kelly Reichardt
Casting Director: Gayle Keller
Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams
Someone to Watch Award
Joanna Arnow, Director of The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
Laura Moss, Director of Birth/Rebirth
Monica Sorelle, Director of Mountains -- **WINNER!
Truer Than Fiction Award
Set Hernandez, Director of unseen -- **WINNER!
Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli, Director of Lakota Nation vs. United States
Sierra Urich, Director of Joonam
John Cassavetes Award
The Artifice Girl
Cadejo Blanco
Fremont -- **WINNER!
Rotting in the Sun
The Unknown Country
Producers Award
Rachael Fung
Graham Swon
Monique Walton -- **WINNER!
TELEVISION
Best New Scripted Series
Beef -- **WINNER!
Dreaming Whilst Black
I'm a Virgo
Jury Duty
Slip
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court
Dear Mama -- **WINNER!
Murder in Big Horn
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence
Wrestlers
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Emma Corrin, A Murder at the End of the World
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis
Jharrel Jerome, I'm a Virgo
Zoe Lister-Jones, Slip
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent
Ali Wong, Beef -- **WINNER!
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
Billie Eilish, Swarm
Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us -- **WINNER!
Adina Porter, The Changeling
Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry
Benny Safdie, The Curse
Luke Tennie, Shrinking
Olivia Washington, I'm a Virgo
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Serie
Clark Backo, The Changeling
Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us -- **WINNER!
Kara Young, I'm a Virgo
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
Jury Duty -- **WINNER!
Ensemble Cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O'Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan Williams
The 39th Film Independent Spirit Awards were held on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. The ceremony was streamed live on the IMDb and Film Independent's YouTube channels, and across other social platforms, beginning at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.
