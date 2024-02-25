2024 Independent Spirit Awards: The Complete Winners List

The film and television winners for the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards were handed out live on Sunday night. Continuing a long-standing tradition, the 39th annual ceremony, which honors and celebrates independent filmmakers and breakout TV shows, took place at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, and was hosted by Saturday Night Live alum Aidy Bryant.

This year, American Fiction, May December and Past Lives led the film nominations with five nods each. The Holdovers and Passages followed closely behind with four apiece. Ultimately, American Fiction and Past Lives won big, each securing several wins throughout the night.

In television, Beef was triumphant in two categories: Best New Scripted Series and Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series for star Ali Wong.

Some winners were announced ahead of the show, with Kelly Reichardt's Showing Up receiving the Robert Altman Award -- which is given to a film's director, casting director, and ensemble cast. On the TV side, Jury Duty was named the Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series.

See the complete list of winners below:

MOVIES

Best Feature

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

May December

Passages

Past Lives -- **WINNER!

We Grown Now

Best Director

Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers

Todd Haynes, May December

William Oldroyd, Eileen

Ira Sachs, Passages

Celine Song, Past Lives -- **WINNER!

Best First Feature

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Earth Mama

A Thousand and One -- **WINNER!

Upon Entry

Best Lead Performance

Jessica Chastain, Memory

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Trace Lysette, Monica

Natalie Portman, May December

Judy Reyes, Birth/Rebirth

Franz Rogowski, Passages

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction -- **WINNER!

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

Best Supporting Performance

Erika Alexander, American Fiction

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Noah Galvin, Theater Camp

Anne Hathaway, Eileen

Glenn Howerton, BlackBerry

Marin Ireland, Eileen

Charles Melton, May December

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers -- **WINNER!

Catalina Saavedra, Rotting in the Sun

Ben Whishaw, Passages

Best Breakthrough Performance

Marshawn Lynch, Bottoms

Atibon Nazaire, Mountains

Tia Nomore, Earth Mama

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers -- **WINNER!

Anaita Wali Zada, Fremont

Best Screenplay

David Hemingson, The Holdovers

Cord Jefferson, American Fiction -- **WINNER!

Laura Moss, Brendan J. O'Brien, Birth/Rebirth

Emma Seligman, Rachel Sennott, Bottoms

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best First Screenplay

Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik, May December -- **WINNER!

Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, Ben Platt, Theater Camp

Tomás Gómez Bustillo, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Laurel Parmet, The Starling Girl

Alejandro Rojas, Juan Sebastián Vásquez, Upon Entry

Best Cinematography

Katelin Arizmendi, Monica

Eigil Bryld, The Holdovers -- **WINNER!

Jomo Fray, All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Pablo Lozano, Chronicles of a Wandering Saint

Pat Scola, We Grown Now

Best Editing

Santiago Cendejas, Gabriel Díaz, Sofía Subercaseaux, Rotting in the Sun

Stephanie Filo, We Grown Now

Daniel Garber, How to Blow Up a Pipeline -- **WINNER!

Jon Philpot, Theater Camp

Emanuele Tiziani, Upon Entry

Best Documentary

Bye Bye Tiberias

Four Daughters -- **WINNER!

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project

Kokomo City

The Mother of All Lies

Best International Film

Anatomy of a Fall -- **WINNER!

Godland

Mami Wata

Tótem

The Zone of Interest

Robert Altman Award

Showing Up -- **WINNER!

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Casting Director: Gayle Keller

Ensemble Cast: André Benjamin, Hong Chau, Judd Hirsch, Heather Lawless, James Le Gros, John Magaro, Matt Malloy, Amanda Plummer, Maryann Plunkett, Denzel Rodriguez, Michelle Williams

Someone to Watch Award

Joanna Arnow, Director of The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Laura Moss, Director of Birth/Rebirth

Monica Sorelle, Director of Mountains -- **WINNER!

Truer Than Fiction Award

Set Hernandez, Director of unseen -- **WINNER!

Jesse Short Bull, Laura Tomaselli, Director of Lakota Nation vs. United States

Sierra Urich, Director of Joonam

John Cassavetes Award

The Artifice Girl

Cadejo Blanco

Fremont -- **WINNER!

Rotting in the Sun

The Unknown Country

Producers Award

Rachael Fung

Graham Swon

Monique Walton -- **WINNER!

TELEVISION

Best New Scripted Series

Beef -- **WINNER!

Dreaming Whilst Black

I'm a Virgo

Jury Duty

Slip

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court

Dear Mama -- **WINNER!

Murder in Big Horn

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence

Wrestlers

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Emma Corrin, A Murder at the End of the World

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Betty Gilpin, Mrs. Davis

Jharrel Jerome, I'm a Virgo

Zoe Lister-Jones, Slip

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez, Will Trent

Ali Wong, Beef -- **WINNER!

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jack Farthing, Rain Dogs

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us -- **WINNER!

Adina Porter, The Changeling

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Benny Safdie, The Curse

Luke Tennie, Shrinking

Olivia Washington, I'm a Virgo

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Serie

Clark Backo, The Changeling

Aria Mia Loberti, All the Light We Cannot See

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us -- **WINNER!

Kara Young, I'm a Virgo

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Jury Duty -- **WINNER!

Ensemble Cast: Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, James Marsden, Edy Modica, Kerry O'Neill, Rashida Olayiwola, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, Evan Williams

The 39th Film Independent Spirit Awards were held on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. The ceremony was streamed live on the IMDb and Film Independent's YouTube channels, and across other social platforms, beginning at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

