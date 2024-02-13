Isabela Merced is booked and busy.

The 22-year-old actress spoke with ET’s Ash Crossan on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Madame Web, and shared her excitement about joining the Marvel universe and filming the second season of HBO's The Last of Us.

When asked about what enticed her the most about becoming part of the MCU, Merced admitted that she's "a huge fan of the Spiderverse."

"One of my favorite movies to come out last year was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and I was a huge fan of that," she told ET. "So to be somewhat a part of it but in the live-action sense is really, it's really thrilling."

On Feb. 14, viewers will see Merced on the big screen in S.J. Clarkson's Madame Web, portraying Anya Corazon. Anya is one of the three future Spider-Women that Cassie Webb (Dakota Johnson) must safeguard from the antagonist Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), who believes they are all linked to his eventual demise.

With a packed schedule ahead, Merced revealed that she has also started shooting the second season of The Last of Us. Speaking about her role as Dina, she expressed her excitement, mentioning her chemistry with co-star Bella Ramsey.

"I'm beyond, I already did one day of shooting, it was technically day 0, but the chemistry that Bella and I have is so so palpable and it's really nice to be able to work with someone like that," she shared.

Merced also touched upon her upcoming role as Hawkgirl in Superman: Legacy, telling ET that she's "already training for that."

"I was worried my traps would be too big for this dress," she quipped. "We're doing a workout routine, absolutely. Yeah, [Superman: Legacy filmmaker] James Gunn is awesome, too. We've texted back and forth a bit, he's very thrilled and I'm very thrilled. I already have my own little action figure. I'm just excited."

Madame Web hits theaters Feb. 14, while Superman: Legacy comes out on July 11, 2025. As for The Last of Us season, HBO has yet to announce a release date but it's expected to premiere some time next year.

