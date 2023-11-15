Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney are spinning into the Spider-Verse in the new Sony-Marvel film, Madame Web.

The first trailer for the upcoming film was released on Wednesday, revealing there are some new web-slingers coming to the multiverse.

According to the official synopsis, "In a switch from the typical genre, Madame Web tells the standalone origin story of one of Marvel publishing's most enigmatic heroines. The suspense-driven thriller stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, a paramedic in Manhattan who may have clairvoyant abilities. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she forges a relationship with three young women destined for powerful futures...if they can all survive a deadly present."

The film stars Johnson as Cassandra Webb / Madame Web, a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the "spider world." In the comic canon, the character has served as a mentor to Peter Parker's Spider-Man, as well as several iterations of Spider-Woman. Sweeney is set to play a version of Spider-Woman named Julia Carpenter.

Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor and Tahar Rahim also star.

See the full trailer below.

Sweeney's casting was announced in March 2022, just a month after Johnson was set to play the film's titular character, making her the first female-headlining hero in the Sony-Marvel cinematic universe. Jessica Jones director S.J. Clarkson helms Sony's first female-led Marvel movie, with a screenplay from Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

ET spoke with Johnson about the movie in June 2022, and while she of course had to keep tight-lipped about major details, she did admit, "It's pretty cool to be in the Marvel world, especially with a character that's not so known."

"There's a lot of space for us to make her very cool, and I'm so excited," Johnson added. "It's always been a dream of mine to do some kind of massive action movie. I always wanted to do, like, a female Indiana Jones... There's something about those movies that you're like, 'Wow, a real human being can do that!'"

Madame Web joins Sony's growing slate of Spider-Man spinoffs, including 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the Jared Leto-starring, Morbius. Their most recent, Spider-Man: No Way Home, grossed $1.916 billion globally, the highest in Sony history.

Madame Web is set to spin into theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.

