Dakota Johnson can shift time in her upcoming Marvel movie, Madame Web -- but can she cause an earthquake in real life?

When ET's Ash Crossan recently sat down with Johnson and her Madame Web co-stars, she was midway through sharing her favorite parts of the upcoming film when a 4.6-magnitude earthquake shook most of Southern California.

While Johnson, a Hollywood legacy who spent part of her time growing up in California, was mostly unfazed, she did joke that perhaps the seismic shift was caused by her character's time-bending powers: "Spooky."

It's just the latest viral moment for the actress, who seems to have a headline-making quip every time she sits down for an interview.

"Yesterday, my best friend told me that something that I had said was on the internet again, and I just was like, 'What now?'" Johnson lamented with a laugh. "What did I do this time?"

Her character in the film -- a paramedic named Cassie Webb, who receives psychic powers following a near-death experience -- also has some awkward moments of her own on her journey to becoming the powerful figure she is in the Marvel comic canon. The actress explained to ET that she enjoyed playing a female character that maybe didn't fit into a traditional box.

"I think that that's really important, because I don't know that all women feel comfortable in the kind of typical, stereotypical, female environment of like, dresses and heels and babies and marriage -- I don't think that everyone feels the same way about those things," she noted. "For Cassie to be uncomfortable and really trying to be respectful but failing I think is a relatable situation."

The character also becomes a mentor to three young women who embody different versions of Spider-Woman, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Celeste O'Connor -- and team up to help her fight a mysterious villain, Ezekiel Sims (Tahir Rahim), who also wears a black Spider-Man-style suit.

"I adore them and I think they're so talented," Johnson said of her castmates, adding with a laugh, "It was so fun to have them around -- the three of them really bonded, and then there was me."

The film takes place in the Sony Spider-Man universe, which also includes Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy and the Venom films -- however, it avoids any possible collisions with those character by being set in 2003.

"It is a standalone world," Johnson said of what could be to come in the Madame Web future. "Marvel movies are the most confusing... so I’m really grateful to be in one where you don't really have to know anything going into it."

However, she did say that she had fun going out of her comfort zone with the film's stunt work, as well as getting to fully explore Cassie's journey to becoming a hero.

"There was so much grace and room for building out a character that is complex and different from other superheroes," she noted. "We're meeting her and she's an able-bodied paramedic -- so she's already kind of an everyday hero -- and then she has an accident and her powers kick in and she goes on this full journey."

"It's really cool to be able to see her kind of grow into her powers rather than meet her when she's already fully got them," she added.

Madame Web swings into theaters on Feb. 14.

