The Academy Awards are reviving an iconic tradition at this year's Oscars, with multiple former winners teaming up to present the major acting categories.

As The Hollywood Reporter first reported, five past winners in each acting category will introduce this year's nominees -- calling back the 2009 ceremony which featured some iconic team-ups, like Sophia Loren, Shirley MacLaine, Marion Cotillard, Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry coming together on stage to award Kate Winslet her Best Actress Oscar.

Here's a look at all the confirmed presenters who are also former winners -- and which category they will likely present.

BEST ACTOR

Ben Kingsley

Sir Ben Kingsley won Best Actor in 1983 for his titular role in Gandhi, and was also nominated in the same category in 2004 for House of Sand and Fog, though he lost out to Sean Penn for Mystic River. He's also been twice nominated for Best Supporting Actor, once in 1992 for Bugsy, and again in 2002 for Sexy Beast.

Forest Whitaker

Whitaker won Best Actor in 2007 for his role as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in The Last King of Scotland.

Matthew McConaughey

McConaughey took home the Best Actor Oscar in 2014 for his starring role in Dallas Buyers Club.

Al Pacino

Pacino has been nominated for nine acting Oscars, but only won once -- taking home the honors for Best Actor in 1993 for Scent of a Woman.

Nicolas Cage

Cage won Best Actor in 1996 for Leaving Las Vegas. He was later nominated in the same category in 2003 for his dual roles in Adaptation, though he lost out to Adrien Brody that year.

Brendan Fraser

The reigning Best Actor winner, Fraser took home the trophy in 2023 for his transformative role in The Whale.

BEST ACTRESS

Sally Field

Field has not one, but two Best Actress Oscars. She won in 1980 for Norma Rae, and again in 1985 for Places in the Heart. She also scored a Best Supporting Actress nomination in 2013 for her role as first lady Mary Todd Lincoln in Lincoln, but lost out to Anne Hathaway.

Charlize Theron

Theron won Best Actress in 2004 for her role as real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster. She was later nominated in the same category in 2006 for North Country and 2020 for Bombshell.

Jessica Lange

It's unclear which category Lange will present, as she has Oscar wins for both Best Actress -- for Blue Sky in 1994 -- and Best Supporting Actress in 1982 for Tootsie.

Michelle Yeoh

The reigning Best Actress winner, Yeoh took home the award in 2023 for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tim Robbins

Robbins won Best Supporting Actor in 2004 for Mystic River. He was also nominated for Best Director in 1996 for Dead Man Walking.

Christoph Waltz

Waltz has twice won Best Supporting Actor for his collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino. He first took home the award in 2009 for Inglorious Basterds, and again in 2012 for Django Unchained.

Mahershala Ali

Another two-time winner, Ali took home Best Supporting Actor in 2016 for Moonlight and then again two years later, for Green Book.

Sam Rockwell

Rockwell won Best Supporting Actor in between Ali's wins, taking home the trophy in 2017 for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Ke Huy Quan

Quan is the reigning Best Supporting Actor winner, earning his first nomination and win in 2023 for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary Steenburgen

Steenburgen won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1980 for Jonathan Demme's Melvin and Howard.

Lupita Nyong’o

Nyong'o won in 2013 for her breakout role in 12 Years a Slave.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Curtis is the reigning Best Supporting Actress, having won in 2023 for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC.