Ellen DeGeneres' Iconic Oscars Selfie Happened 10 Years Ago Today

Ellen DeGeneres Oscars selfie
Getty
By Miguel A. Melendez
Published: 1:54 PM PST, March 2, 2024

The star-studded pic included Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts, among other A-listers.

Feel old now?

Yes, Ellen DeGeneres' iconic Oscars selfie -- taken by the one and only Bradley Cooper -- went down exactly 10 years ago today at the 86th Academy Awards.

The selfie that broke Twitter (now X) was an impromptu moment during the Oscars telecast in which DeGeneres gathered the cream of the crop before showing off their pearly whites. In the snapshot were none other than DeGeneres, Cooper, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Lupita Nyong'o, Julia Roberts and Kevin Spacey.

At the time, the record for most retweets belonged to then-President Barack Obama, whose "Four More Years" re-election victory pic, in which he hugged First Lady Michelle Obama, was shared more than 780,000 times.

That pic was no competition for the Oscars selfie, which broke that record (at the time) in a landslide, as the Oscars selfie racked up 2 million retweets within two hours. By most accounts, the Oscars selfie is the fifth-most shared tweet in history with some 3 million retweets. The record (4 million retweets) belongs to Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who in 2019 offered to give away a fortune to 100 random followers.

It's safe to say a lot has happened to the group in the Oscars selfie, all of which is to say that life comes at you fast.

