3 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear to a Super Bowl Party

It's almost time for the Super Bowl!

Lots of snacks, wings and good company are obvious essentials for a fun viewing party, but have you thought about what you're going to wear? Read on as we're looking to celebs for inspiration on effortlessly cool, easy-to-wear outfits to don this Sunday.

For the Sporty Girl

If you want to dress for the sporty occasion, but not into rocking a jersey, we suggest taking notes from athleisure queen Gigi Hadid. Pair joggers or track pants with a fitted tank or tee and your go-to sneakers. Top off with a cropped buttoned jacket and edgy drop earrings.

Forever 21 Cropped Corduroy Jacket $28

H&M Sweatpants $18

Adidas Originals Falcon Shoes $100

Argento Vivo Two Tone Drop Hoops $38

For the Casual Girl

Keep it low-key like Emma Roberts in your staple skinny jeans, striped t-shirt, loafers and jacket of choice. Throw on a cap to rep your team.

Lou & Grey Striped Softened Jersey Layering Tee $45

Universal Thread Mid-Rise Release Hem Skinny Jeans $28

Madewell The Frances Loafer $148

For the Fashion Girl

There's nothing wrong with dressing up for the Super Bowl, but you want to keep it simple and comfortable (it's a football game, after all). Try Yara Shahidi's look with a colored knit, polished indigo denim, white shoes and statement earrings.

Everlane The Cashmere Crew $100

Mango Jeans Boy Relaxed $60

Lulus Selenah White Pointed Toe Ankle Booties $45

Baublebar Caralea Drop Earrings $38

The Super Bowl airs Feb. 3 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Watch the live stream here.

