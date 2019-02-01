3 Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear to a Super Bowl Party
It's almost time for the Super Bowl!
Lots of snacks, wings and good company are obvious essentials for a fun viewing party, but have you thought about what you're going to wear? Read on as we're looking to celebs for inspiration on effortlessly cool, easy-to-wear outfits to don this Sunday.
For the Sporty Girl
If you want to dress for the sporty occasion, but not into rocking a jersey, we suggest taking notes from athleisure queen Gigi Hadid. Pair joggers or track pants with a fitted tank or tee and your go-to sneakers. Top off with a cropped buttoned jacket and edgy drop earrings.
GET THE LOOK:
Forever 21 Cropped Corduroy Jacket $28
H&M Sweatpants $18
Adidas Originals Falcon Shoes $100
Argento Vivo Two Tone Drop Hoops $38
For the Casual Girl
Keep it low-key like Emma Roberts in your staple skinny jeans, striped t-shirt, loafers and jacket of choice. Throw on a cap to rep your team.
GET THE LOOK:
Lou & Grey Striped Softened Jersey Layering Tee $45
Universal Thread Mid-Rise Release Hem Skinny Jeans $28
Madewell The Frances Loafer $148
For the Fashion Girl
There's nothing wrong with dressing up for the Super Bowl, but you want to keep it simple and comfortable (it's a football game, after all). Try Yara Shahidi's look with a colored knit, polished indigo denim, white shoes and statement earrings.
GET THE LOOK:
Everlane The Cashmere Crew $100
Mango Jeans Boy Relaxed $60
Lulus Selenah White Pointed Toe Ankle Booties $45
Baublebar Caralea Drop Earrings $38
The Super Bowl airs Feb. 3 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Watch the live stream here.
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
