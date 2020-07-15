It's never too early to plan for Christmas. Hallmark is going back to its signature holiday programming by ordering 40 original movies for 2020 -- 23 of which will premiere on Hallmark Channel, while the remaining 17 will debut on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Hallmark's annual Christmas programming announcement kicks off the 100-day countdown to the start of its holiday slate, which officially begins Friday, Oct. 23.

Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Jesse Metcalfe, Rachael Leigh Cook, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Rick Fox, Sara Drew, Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega are among the returning Hallmark favorites who will lead new holiday films.

There will also be several new faces joining the Hallmark family this yuletide season, including Aaron Tveit, Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, Marisol Nichols and Rochelle Aytes.

When Calls the Heart will continue its annual holiday tradition with a Christmas movie, starring Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks and Martin Cummins.

More holiday movies and cast announcements will likely come in the next weeks and months.

“The Hallmark brand on TV has always championed positivity and emotional connection, and thanks to the dedication of our development teams and producing partners, we are excited to welcome new talent on both sides of the camera, as well as, announcing renewals of all of our original series and the return of beloved stars. Hallmark Channel Original Series are enviable within the industry for their longevity and for creating one of the most winning schedules on television,” said Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President of Programming & Network Publicity at Crown Media Family Networks, in a statement on Wednesday.

Below are the announced movies and casts for Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Miracles of Christmas."

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS

A Royal Holiday, starring Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit and Krystal Joy Brown

Jingle Bell Bride, starring Julie Gonzalo and Ronnie Rowe

A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn, starring Rochelle Aytes and Mark Taylor

If I Only Had Christmas, starring Candace Cameron Bure

Deliver by Christmas, starring Alvina August and Eion Bailey

On the 12th Date of Christmas, starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes

Christmas Waltz, starring Lacey Chabert

Christmas in Vienna, starring Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott

Christmas in Evergreen 4, starring Rukiya Bernard and Holly Robinson Peete

Chateau Christmas, starring Merritt Patterson and Luke Macfarlane

Cross Country Christmas, starring Rachael Leigh Cook

Christmas Carnival, starring Tamera Mowry-Housley

When Calls the Heart Christmas2020, starring Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks and Martin Cummins

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES' MIRACLES OF CHRISTMAS

Christmas Tree Lane, starring Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker

Holly & Ivy, starring Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols

The Christmas Bow, starring Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

Cranberry Christmas, starring Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

Christmas Doctor, starring Holly Robinson Peete

