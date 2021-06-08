5 Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings is getting married! Hemmings took to Instagram Tuesday to share the news that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Sierra Deaton.

"With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year. I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you ❤️ @sierradeaton," Hemmings wrote next to a series of snaps chronicling the hillside proposal.

Deaton shared some sweet shots of her own, revealing that the couple kept the engagement a secret before going public with the news Tuesday.

"It was fun keeping this a secret for so long, but my heart is nearly bursting at the seams. can’t wait for forever 🤍 @lukehemmings," Deaton captioned the engagement announcement.

The couple began dating in February 2018 and have been loved up ever since. In a 2020 interview with Paper Magazine, Hemmingsrevealed that the band's song, "Not In the Same Way," is about his fiancée.

"Well, it's about me and my current girlfriend, and she's incredible. Maybe Ashton was there as well, maybe he was writing about someone else, but that's where I was writing about from," he told the magazine at the time. "She's a beautiful human. It could be painted in such a... when the worst moments are written on paper, it doesn't look very good. It was very important that it was the other side of it, because a lot of the mistakes are mine, you know?"

